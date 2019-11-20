Racism At Syracuse: A Timeline Of Racist Occurrences On Syracuse’s Campus

Racist attacks have seemingly exceeded hashtags on social media. In fact, news of such attacks seem to be paired with an unfortunate combination of fury and predicability. Most recently, there have been a slew of race-related incidents on Syracuse University‘s campus. A white supremacist manifesto was reportedly Airdropped to students’ cell phones at the university’s library on Tuesday, a day after Alpha Chi Rho fraternity was suspended for allegedly yelling the N-word at a Black female student on campus, CBS News reports.

Reports have surfaced claiming that students in the Bird Library received a copy of the racist document, which appears to be the same manifesto written by the man suspected in the massacres that took place at two mosques in New Zealand back in March.

Safety officials at the university released a statement on Tuesday, revealing that the reports regarding the racist manifesto have not yet been confirmed. However, they are conducting an investigation on the matter. “These reports have yet to be confirmed and there is no specific threat to Syracuse University. The Department of Public Safety is investigating these reports and has notified the Syracuse Police Department, the New York State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” officials said.

students are literally sleeping in the Barnes Center. SLEEPING ON THE COLD TILED FLOOR OF THE BARNES CENTER. We are not playing around, we will continue to be there until our demands are met and there is CHANGE. #NotAgainSU pic.twitter.com/VPkEMWG4Zu — Zoë 🚀 (@zoeselesi) November 14, 2019

Following the circulation of the alleged racist document, Syracuse’s student newspaper, The Daily Orange, reported that a public safety officer advised students “to not walk home alone.”

As previously mentioned, the university took action by suspending a fraternity and halting social activities after members of the organization were accused of hurling a racial slur as a Black female walked by on campus. The university’s president addressed the incident, condemning the students’ actions. “Last night, one of our African American students reported being subjected to a verbal racial epithet from a group of students and visitors to our campus,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement. “This report of an affront to our student’s – and our whole community’s – safety and well-being is the latest incident of several against Jews, Asians and African Americans.”

Statement from the Syracuse Athletics regarding incidents of racism and hate speech: pic.twitter.com/G6im3eBIuC — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) November 20, 2019

The fraternity’s national CEO Scott Carlson has vocalized the organization’s disgust for the members’ actions. “We are disgusted by the language and harassing behavior alleged of a handful of our members and guests of our chapter at Syracuse University,” Carlson told USA Today via email. “The Fraternity is working with the university to investigate and if confirmed will hold any members accountable.”

These incidents appear to be another strike on the tally mark chart in the series of racist episodes on Syracuse’s campus.

