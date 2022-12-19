Elon Musk Polls Twitter Asking If He Should Step Down. Unsurprisingly, Nearly 60% Say ‘Yes’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, Elon Musk is badly in need of an ego boost. Perhaps he didn’t enjoy the humbling feeling of being booed off stage at a Dave Chappelle show. Maybe he’s beginning to take it personally that since his acquisition of Twitter, advertisers and employees have been jumping ship like the platform had been renamed Titanic Twitter. (It probably doesn’t help that Elon is the same shade as an iceberg.)

Either way, Phony Stark officially became Lex Loser after recently creating a Twitter poll asking whether he should “step down as head of Twitter.” I’m not sure what Musk was expecting the results to be, but they indicate the same thing that was indicated when he got booed off of the Chappelle stage—people really just don’t like you, bro.

That’s right, according to CNN, more than 17 million respondents voted on whether Musk should step down, and nearly 60% of them voted a resounding “hell yes.”

Musk said in his ill-advised tweet that he “will abide by the results of this poll,” but it appears Decepti-Elon was lying.

From CNN:

Replying to a tweet Sunday, in which MIT artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman said he would take the CEO job, Musk hinted he hasn’t been completely happy with his new gig.

“You must like pain a lot,” Musk tweeted, noting the company “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May.”

The poll inspired other volunteers, as well. The rapper Snoop Dogg created his own Twitter poll Sunday evening, asking: “Should I run Twitter?” As of early Monday morning, it had 1.3 million votes with over 80% of respondents saying yes.

Yet Musk denied that he has a new CEO in mind.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted. “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”

Wait, let’s back up a bit.

Snoop Dogg wants to run Twitter?

OK, granted, not nearly as many people have participated in Snoop’s poll compared to Musk’s, but 80 percent of those who did voted in favor of the legendary West Coast Hip Hopper being Twitter’s new big boss hog. And all I’m saying is I wouldn’t be mad if he changed the platform’s name to “Twitty-icky-icky-oowee.” I mean, Black Twitter is already lit (see what I did there?), but can you imagine how out of control we would get with Snoop at the helm?

Anyway, we all know Musk isn’t going to step down just because he used the platform he purchased to give us all a master class in self-owning. It was fun watching him prove how popular he isn’t, though.

