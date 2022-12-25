August Wilson’s Iconic Play ‘The Piano Lesson’ Returns To Broadway With A Star-Studded Adaptation

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

August Wilson’s iconic play “The Piano Lesson” is back on Broadway.

Production director LaTanya Richardson Jackson has been tapped to reprise Wilson’s critically acclaimed 1987 story. The whimsical tale follows two siblings, Boy Willie and Berniece, as they struggle over how to preserve their family heirloom, a piano that features images of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

The new and improved Broadway play features a star-studded cast. David Washington plays the role of Boy Willie, while Tony-nominated actress Danielle Brooks stars as Berniece. Samuel L. Jackson takes on the role of the siblings’ uncle, Doaker Charles.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson talks about breathing new life into Wilson’s iconic play

During an interview with Sirius XM, Jackson spoke about the play’s legacy and how she tried to highlight aspects of the ancestral world present in the original Pulitzer Prize award-winning piece.

“A lot of families believe in the spiritual world. So for me, I wanted to see what would happen if we actually indulged ourselves and leaned into that,” she explained. “August wrote it that way. We just never amplified it… When I read it and when I saw it, I always felt the presence. So, it was an attempt to actually acknowledge them there in a metaphysical world.”

For Samuel Jackson, starring in the play is a full-circle moment. The Marvel actor told GMA that he had a long history with Wilson’s iconic piece, dating back to his days at Yale Repertory Theatre. In 1987, Jackson starred as Boy Willie in the theatre’s first production. He was later cast as Charles S. Dutton’s understudy in the 1990 original Broadway run. The experience saved his life.