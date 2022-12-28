Deion’s HBCU ‘Blueprint’? Ed Reed Named Bethune-Cookman’s Head Football Coach

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for a man revered as a Super Bowl Champ, NFL Hall of Famer, three-time interceptions leader and loyal decade-long safety for the Baltimore Ravens — yes, we’re talking about the same person for all four accomplishments!

It’s recently been announced that football icon Ed Reed has officially been appointed as head coach at Daytona, Florida HBCU Bethune-Cookman University. The move could be a part of the so-called “blueprint” for success Deion Sanders is credited for establishing for HBCU athletics programs following his brief but successful tenure leading Jackson State University‘s football team.

Reed, a 44-year-old Louisiana native, has already posted a message via Instagram for his followers seemingly in reaction to the amazing news.

More details on Reed’s newly-appointed position are below, via NY Post:

“Reed has served as chief of staff on the football team at his alma mater, Miami, since 2020. Bethune-Cookman fired head coach Terry Sims in late November after going 2-9 in consecutive seasons.

Reed, 44, played safety for the Ravens from 2000-12. He split his final season, 2013, between the Texans and Jets. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion and the winner of the 2004 AP Defensive Player of the Year award.”

Fans everywhere have been praising the decision, even seeing it as a godsend following the cultural betrayal felt by Deion Sanders recently leaving his position as head coach at HBCU Jackson State to take the same position at the University of Colorado, a PWI. Jackson State responded quickly earlier this month by hiring its new head coach, T.C. Taylor, the wide receiver’s coach for the Tigers during their undefeated regular season and a recommendation of Sanders. Jackson State reportedly interviewed several candidates, including two former NFL players. An offer was extended but declined before evaluating Taylor’s candidacy and subsequently offering him the job.

Now, Reed is poised to join a growing list of high-profile college football coaches at historically Black colleges and universities that also includes Titans legend Eddie George serving as head coach at Tennessee State since 2021.

Multiple news outlets have speculated whether Sanders left a “blueprint” for other HBCUs to replicate the success he enjoyed at Jackson State.

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of Undisputed on Fox Sports, said on his show that Sanders “gave” HBCUs “the blueprint” before encouraging other football programs at historically Black colleges to “now follow the blueprint.”

Part of that alleged “blueprint” undeniably has to do with Sanders’ star power. In hiring Reed, another legendary NFL cornerback, Bethune Cookman could be doing exactly what Sharpe said.

However, whether the hiring of former NFL stars to coach HBCUs will directly lead to success on the field has yet to be definitively proven.

Bethune-Cookman, an FCS program, definitely could use Reed’s expertise following less-than-stellar results under former coach Terry Sims. The latter went 2-9 in back-to-back seasons before getting the axe in late November, according to ESPN. Hopefully Reed can get Bethune-Cookman back on a winning streak in the SWAC similar to their six-time winning record under MEAC.

Congrats, Ball Hawk! Peep a quick highlight reel of Ed Reed’s gameplay below to see why he’s more than qualified for the job at Bethune-Cookman.

Deion’s HBCU ‘Blueprint’? Ed Reed Named Bethune-Cookman’s Head Football Coach was originally published on blackamericaweb.com