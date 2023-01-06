‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Heading To Disney+

Disney+ rang in the New Year with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announcing the February 1 streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will join 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience at home (content availability varies by region).

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters.

In anticipation of the film’s upcoming streaming debut, Proximity Media, in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, released “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast.” Audiences are invited to listen and learn about the exciting and emotional journey to make the film over the course of six episodes. The first episode is out now on the “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast” feed, available on all major podcast platforms and at ProximityMedia.com. Five additional episodes will be available weekly beginning Jan. 18. You can preview the rest of the season with a brand-new trailer here.

This is a first-of-its-kind podcast produced in close collaboration with the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“I’m a fan of podcasting as a storytelling medium, and it is an honor for us at Proximity to bring this behind-the-scenes look at the film to audiences,” the film’s director, co-writer and Proximity Media founder Ryan Coogler said.

Part historical record and part filmmaking masterclass, the series takes listeners on an intimate exploration of the creative team’s unprecedented process and experience in making the worldwide hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as told through the incisive lens of Ta-Nehisi Coates, National Book Award-winning author, journalist, and writer for Marvel Comics’ Black Panther who serves as the podcast’s host and writer in his podcast hosting debut.

The first episode, released in November 2022 ahead of the film’s theatrical release, features Coates’ raw and moving interview with Coogler on the road to making the sequel to 2018’s blockbuster Black Panther. Coogler also recounts his final conversation with the late Chadwick Boseman and the actor’s indelible impact on the film.

Upcoming episodes will cover how producers Kevin Feige and Nate Moore brought the Black Panther to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole’s process to rewrite the WAKANDA FOREVER screenplay following Boseman’s passing, and how actors Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett drew from grief and truth in their spectacular performances. The series finale, releasing on February 15, will celebrate the five-year anniversary of the groundbreaking first film with reflections on the franchise’s cinematic and cultural legacy with Coogler, Moore, and Simone Ledward Boseman.

