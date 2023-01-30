RIP Ky’Air Thomas: One Of The Baby Twins From Ohio Amber Alert Has Died

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, one of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert in Ohio last month has died.

Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.

On the left is Kason and on the right is Ky’air Thomas.

About one month ago, Ky’air and his brother Kason — who were five months old at the time — were safely returned home after being abducted from the Short North on Dec. 19, when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen outside a Donato’s restaurant.

A few hours later, Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason until two days later when he was found healthy and safe.

The Columbus Post-Dispatch reported that the twins’ mother said on Sunday in a since-deleted Instagram post that her son suffered a seizure before dying.

“Please let me grieve Ky’air,” Wilhelmina Barnett eulogized her son in the social media post. “We are nothing without you.”

However, even with Barnett saying Ky’air had a seizure, “Homicide detectives initially responded,” the Columbus Post-Dispatch added. The status of the investigation was not immediately clear.

From the Columbus Post-Dispatch:

The suspected abductor, Nalah T. Jackson, 24, is currently facing two federal charges of kidnapping a minor after Columbus police say she stole the running 2010 Honda on Dec. 19 that had Ky’air and Kason in it.

Jackson is scheduled to face a jury trial in federal court in Columbus on March 20. If convicted, she faces 20 years to life in prison on each of the two counts.

The abduction case, which unfolded over four days, transfixed Ohioans and people across the nation.

NewsOne sends condolences to Ky’air’s family.

