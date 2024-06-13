Camille Winbush Defends Joining OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac’ Checks Get ‘Smaller Every Year’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 6:55 p.m. ET, June 13, 2024

Originally published on Feb. 24, 2023

Camille Winbush, the former child actress star of The Bernie Mac Show, recently revisited the controversial topic of her joining OnlyFans, the popular online platform notorious for featuring adult content.

During an interview with Comedy Hype, Winbush answered questions about why she would be on OnlyFans, where she regularly posts intimate photos and videos of herself scantily clad in lingerie and other revealing clothing while charging a fee to subscribers.

Video footage from Camille Winbush’s interview with Comedy Hype was going viral on Thursday afternoon.

Winbush said, for her, that OnlyFans is a no-brainer and suggested the opinions of people outside of Hollywood were irrelevant.

“People that are outside of the acting world have no place to speak on it,” Winbush said before addressing questions about whether she’s still getting paid from The Bernie Mac Show.

“When people are saying, ‘Oh, those Bernie Mac checks must have dried up,’ like, from a job 20 years ago from when I was 12 years old? Yeah, like, duh,” Winbush explained.

She insisted she was still receiving residual payments from her starring role on the show whose final episode aired in 2006 but downplayed the amount.

“As time goes on, they get smaller and smaller every year,” Winbush explained. “You’re not making the same amount [per episode] that you were when the show was current.”

Emphasizing how long ago it was when she was on the show, Camille said that in 2024, “those checks are not sustainable for a living. And with the industry being as fickle as it is, you can’t count on any job to last or even to book a job.”

Winbush said she’s even had “regular nine to fives” over the years since The Bernie Mac Show ended.

“But,” Winbush said of the lucrative opportunities afforded to her via OnlyFans, “if I can find a way to make enough to buy a home from the comfort and safety of my own living room, why wouldn’t I do that?”

Winbush’s interview came more than a year after she gained attention for her work on OnlyFans with steamy pictures. But some fans weren’t thrilled about the news.

Winbush clapped back at “the trolls” by taking to X, formerly Twitter, to not only defend being on OnlyFans but also to demonstrate she was not ashamed.

“The trolls are hungry again so here’s some food for thought- I’ve never been arrested, never been on drugs, don’t have any baby daddies, I pay all my taxes, I drink water and mind the business that pays me…,” Winbush said in a X thread she tweeted early last year.

“If the most scandalous thing strangers can say about me is that I took some sexy pics as an adult and made a couple mil in less than 2yrs, I think I’m doing alright as a human in todays society,” Winbush continued before capping the thread with a mic drop tweet: “Camille Simoine Winbush will never be a disgrace so miss me with all that bull. Happy Black History Month #VillainEra.”

Winbush isn’t the only Bernie Mac Show alum on OnlyFans.

Fellow co-star Dee Dee Davis has also joined the online platform.

In February 2023, photos from Winbush’s and Davis’ respective OnlyFans accounts leaked online. The pictures in question, which were obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, captured the former co-stars showing off their goodies and a little skin.

Social media reacts to Camille Winbush and Dee Dee Davis’ OnlyFans pictures

Fans have literally watched Winbush and Davis grow up on The Bernie Mac Show, so for some, seeing them flaunt their assets on OnlyFans didn’t sit well.

“Baby Girl Dee Dee Davis got a OnlyFans????? Nope,” wrote one X user, while another person commented:

“After Seeing An Adult Camille Winbush Looking All Sexy On Onlyfans, I Can’t Watch ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Anymore!”

A few users rushed in to defend Winbush and Davis, arguing that it was time for folks to move on from their childhood personas.

“I think people get their characters confused with the fact that they are grown. It’s their lives,” wrote a third person, while a fourth added: “They’re grown women now!”

Winbush joined OnlyFans in 2021 and has received backlash in the past about posting on the salacious site. Davis just joined this month.

Camille Winbush Defends Joining OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac’ Checks Get ‘Smaller Every Year’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com