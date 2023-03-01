Black Folklore In Video Episode 3: Seneca Village

Welcome to episode three of Black Folklore In Video: Seneca Village. To read the entire story about Seneca Village click here. Host Grant Yanney takes us on a journey through the past as he breaks down the secrets of the of Black town buried beneath New York’s Central Park, Seneca Village.

Central Park, in New York City, is one of the most famous parks in the world. Its iconic skylines and beautiful scenery get visited by over 25 million people each year. It’s adored by both locals and tourists from all over the world.

But the park has a history shrouded in black American folklore. Stories that we know to be partly true but important details lost in the building of a nation.

Decades before Central Park’s existence, a small part of the land was known as Seneca Village, a self-sufficient, middle-class African-American and Irish community founded in 1825 by members of The New York African Society for Mutual Relief. The group was led by abolitionist William Hamilton, an alleged bi-racial illegitimate son of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton.