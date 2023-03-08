Kirk Franklin, Father Of Kerrion, Urges Parents To Give Kids ‘Real Names’ To ‘Save The Next Generation’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Times have changed and so have the names of these babies, prompting the gospel legend Kirk Franklin to say society has to do something about it.

The Grammy Award-winning artist recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts on names parents are choosing for their kids and said we need to bring back “real names!”

“To save the next generation, we need to go back to real names,” Franklin said.

Check out the video below:

In hindsight, so-called traditional names like Geraldine, Gladys and Shirley are seemingly long gone, so he does have a point.

Interestingly enough, Franklin’s son is named Kerrion.

The two of them had a massive public fallout in recent years after Kerrion publicly accused his parents of abuse, mistreatment and violence.

The Franklin family’s complicated history was put on full display back in March 2021, when Kerrion recorded a heated argument with his dad, posting the damaging clip to Instagram for all to see.

“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this,” the eldest Franklin son said in the startling video. “If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that I deal with behind closed doors.”

In the tense audio clip, the voice identified by Kerrion as Kirk Franklin exclaims, “I’ll put my foot in your a–,” right before the star’s son barks back, “I dare you.”

The conversation then spiraled out of control as Franklin shouts, “I will break your neck n—-a, don’t you ever disrespect me.” Kerrion delivers one more last word right before the call ends abruptly. “I didn’t,” he angrily replies.

Kerrion claimed that this wasn’t the first time he had been verbally assaulted by his father.

“Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live” he wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post. “I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that I’m even dealing with this.”

The “Stomp” hitmaker released a statement about the ordeal days later, apologizing for some of the unholy language used in the video. Franklin admitted that his son had a “toxic relationship” with the family “for many years.”

SEE ALSO:

Awards Show Issues Weak Apology For Editing Out Kirk Franklin’s Comments About Atatiana Jefferson

Not Christ-Like: So-Called ‘Preacher’ Goes Off On Kirk Franklin: ‘You’ve Got Blood On Your Hands!’

Kirk Franklin, Father Of Kerrion, Urges Parents To Give Kids ‘Real Names’ To ‘Save The Next Generation’ was originally published on praisebaltimore.com