‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Claims Only White People ‘Canceled’ Him, Black People Were ‘Completely Fine’ With It

Scott Adams is the worst kind of racist.

Here’s a man who allowed his white fragility to be manipulated by a disingenuous poll that was clearly meant to strike at the hearts of the white and fragile causing him to lash out at Black America. Now, Adams is trying to manipulate reality by reaching to the very peak of Mt. Caucasity to claim that, actually, Black people are on his side.

During a Monday interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, who, apparently is not only a news personality, but a white grievance platform facilitator, the disgraced “Dilbert” creator made a wild claim that he was only “canceled” by white people and that Black people were actually inviting him to the proverbial cookout for, well, literally denouncing us all as a “hate group.”

“It’s almost entirely white people that canceled me,” Adams told Cuomo. “Black America is actually completely fine, both conservative and liberal, if they see the context…Black people are contacting me and saying, ‘Come over to the barbecue, let’s talk,’ and all these things.”

First of all, why is Adams out here lying like this? You can tell he doesn’t actually know many Black people by the fact that the first thing he quoted Black folks as saying is, “Come over to the barbecue,” which indicates that everything he knows about Black people he learned on social media. Secondly, there is just no way more than a handful of sunken place Black people called Adams up to essentially say: “Hey man, we know you went full Bull Connor and called for segregation now and forever just because you read a poll that asked a loaded question and got yourself all in a white nationalist tizzy over how less than half of the Black respondents answered, but come on over and get you a plate of these ribs so we can talk about it.”

I mean, maybe Candace Owens hit him up to invite him to have coffee and whatever Owens consumes to make her edges engage in white flight. Maybe Jason Whitlock hit Adams on the celly to remind him they had a tennis date at noon and a lynching reenactment around five they were scheduled to meet up for. Perhaps Herschel Walker invited Scott to go vampire hunting. Who knows? Either way, Adams is talking out of both sides of his neck. On one side, he’s advising white people to steer clear of Black people, and on the other side, he’s claiming Black America has embraced him since his racist tirade.

The real question is: Did Adams even bother paying attention to Black Twitter following his white-and-bothered rant?

Adams got roasted so hard by Black people after his rant that Elon Musk caught ricochet roast just for halfway agreeing with him.

And just for good measure, here’s Adams literally arguing with a Black person about what the Black person heard Adams say with his own working ears.

And here he is trying to speak for Black people in the past by claiming “many Black citizens” want to preserve Confederate monuments for the culture.

Apparently, Adams devolved to the point in his Caucasian delusion where he has convinced himself that there’s a broader “context” for his white and clearly racist nonsense.

From News Nation:

Faulting the “energy” he put into his comments, Adams said he can understand why people came to the conclusion that he literally meant what he was saying. He disavowed racism — “always have, always will,” he said — but went on to offer “context” about other “racist” things that he approves of.

“For example, historically Black colleges. Feels a little racist, totally approve,” Adams said. “Black History Month? Feels a little bit racist to some people, totally approve. Black people should get their own month; makes perfect sense in light of American history.”

During a segment of the show where viewers call in, a Black teacher in Missouri who said she was a longtime fan of the “Dilbert” comic strip said she was hurt by the comments. She asked Adams how she’s supposed to explain this kind of rhetoric to her students.

Adams suggested she tell them to stop looking backward and start looking forward.

“Tell your students that they have a perfect path to success as long as they get good grades,” he said. “I’m assuming you’re a good teacher and you have a good enough school that they can get a good education, and if they employ strategy, and don’t look backwards, just strategy, they’ll do great. Now, there’ll still be way too much systemic racism, but you’ll be able to just slice through it like it didn’t exist.”

First of all, the only reason Black History Month “feels a little bit racist” to white people is because the only colorblindness white people experience is their blindness to the fact that whiteness is the default for social normalcy in America and thus white history is the default. The only reason Black colleges “feel a little bit racist” to white people is that white people don’t understand that white people can and do attend HBCUs and they even receive minority scholarships to do so. Adams approving of these things isn’t him approving of “racism” because none of it is the least bit racist — unless you ask people like Adams.

Also, did Adams really tell a Black woman that if her Black kids work really hard they won’t be affected by racists like himself?

But, nah, I’m sure plenty of Black people were inviting him over for a hug and a chat.

