NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, three people lost their lives after a stampede broke out at GloRilla’s and Finesse2Tyme’s concert in Rochester, New York.

Now, the family of one of the victims is planning to prepare a lawsuit for the two rappers, the venue, and the promoters who organized the show.

From Complex:

35-year-old Brandy Miller was one of the three people who died during the stampede at the end of the concert at Main Street Armory on March 5, and her sister Michelle said the family is lawyering up. They plan to file a lawsuit against the two rappers, the venue, and the promoters who organized the concert. They’ve since spoken to various attorneys following the death of Brandy, who was pronounced dead after she was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her sister added that the family “has no plans to back down,” and is seeking a high-profile attorney in the case.

Both of the rappers reportedly left Main Street Armory prior to the fatal stampede, which police said was prompted by unfounded fears of gunfire among the audience. They have shared their condolences to the victims, and GloRilla said that she was “heartbroken” when she heard the news.

According to reports from TMZ, Brandy Miller was trampled to death after chaos erupted. The cause of the stampede is believed to be alleged gunshots.

Miller’s sister, Michelle, states the family plans to find a high-profile attorney to sue Glo, Finesse, the venue, Main Street Armory, and the concert’s promoters.

TMZ reports the family “has no plans to back down.”

It was reported that both Finesse and GloRilla had reportedly left the venue before the stampede and have since expressed how devastated they are about the tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

The post Victim’s Family Plans To Sue GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes, Promoters & Others For Wrongful Death appeared first on 92 Q.

Family Plans To Sue GloRilla And Others For Wrongful Death was originally published on 92q.com