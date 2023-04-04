10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Slang has become a vital part of Black American culture, and it evolves constantly. Every year, new words and phrases enter the lexicon, and old ones fall out of use. Some have become engrained in our daily vernacular, and others, are slowly carving a name for themselves in everyday language.

Between work and holding down the home front, Black parents may not always be aware of what their children are talking about with friends at school or online.

But it’s a no-brainer.

Young kids and teens are throwing around slang in their daily conversations left and right. Some of the words are completely harmless. But staying up to date with the latest vernacular may help parents to detect when something is wrong with their child, and it can prevent them from staying out of harm’s way.

Here are some American slang terms that Black parents should know

Glizzy — This popular slang term has two meanings. Some people use it when referencing a gun, specifically a Glock. But over the last year, young adults on social media have been using the word when referencing hot dogs.

Thicc — The term is often used to describe someone who has an attractive or curvy physique. If you see your child using the term online, it may be time to take that phone away.

Opp — Anyone in competition or against you could be an “opp” . The popular slang word can also be used when talking about the police.

Tea — If you hear your child mentioning the word “tea,” they may be trying to get the scoop on some juicy drama or gossip. E ven adults use this one in today’s culture.