Mo’Nique Sues Paramount And CBS Over Millions In Unpaid Royalties From Hit Series ‘The Parkers’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The industry should know by now to never short Mo’Nique on a check!

The Oscar-winning actress and comedian is now seeking unpaid royalties from her hit series The Parkers in a court case against Paramount Studios, CBS, and Big Ticket Production (the show’s production company).

Hicks Media Inc. (she and her husband’s media company) filed a breach of contract lawsuit yesterday in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

MORE: Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination

“I just want the contractual compensation that I’ve earned,” Mo’Nique says.

From AP:

The breach-of-contract lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by The Associated Press alleges the defendants artificially depressed the show’s profitability to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to Mo’Nique’s production company.

“While the Series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent have not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” the suit says.

The Parkers, which was a spin-off series from the hit show “Moesha,’ a staple in the Black community. It helped make Mo’Nique a household name. The show ran for five seasons on UPN, which is now The CW and had over 100 episodes which appeared on the station from 1999 to 2004.

Though there have been major financial benefits for the producers and and distributors of the show, the series’ talent have unfortunately not shared in the fruits of that success. It has been exposed that the show’s writers and creators have similarly been underpaid.

MORE: Small Doses With Amanda Seales: Side Effects Of Therapy (With Dr. Raquel Martin)

The hit sitcom continues to rerun on several different networks to this day.

She is suing for the millions owed and expecting it to be paid out to her production company. Specific monetary damages will be determined at the trial.

“Mo’Nique is not shy about taking on these David vs. Goliath battles in Hollywood to challenge these questionable practices that are endemic to the industry,” David deRubertis, one of her attorneys told AP.

SEE ALSO:

The Evolution Of Blac Chyna: Angela White Will Appear In Upcoming ‘B.A.P.S.’ Stage Play

‘Cap D Coming’: Freaknik Documentary Executive Produced By Uncle Luke Coming To Hulu

Mo’Nique Sues Paramount And CBS Over Millions In Unpaid Royalties From Hit Series ‘The Parkers’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com