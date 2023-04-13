Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders To Group Led By Sixers Co-Owner Josh Harris For $6 Billion

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Dan Snyder has finally agreed to sell the Washington Commanders. Snyder has chosen the ownership group led by the Philadelphia 76ers co-owner, Josh Harris.

MORE: NAN Convention 2023: Everything You Need To Know

Additionally, the group also features Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales. Any deal must be finalized and approved by three-quarters of the league’s owner group. Owners will meet in May to vote on the final approval. Harris, who previously bid for the Denver Broncos, is familiar with the process, which could expedite his approval.

Snyder was faced with two $6 billion offers for the franchise, so it was unclear who would be the next owners.

According to reports, the negotiations lasted about six months and bidders had to constantly wonder about Jeff Bezos.

“The negotiations, which took place over the last six months, occurred amid the constant specter of whether Jeff Bezos, the world’s third richest man, might submit a bid.”

The Amazon boss had been in talks of potential ownership since Dan Snyder announced he was selling. He ultimately decided against it. He and his team didn’t even submit a bid.

Now that The Commanders have new owners, the process is expected to take a while as it takes time for the league offices to finalize anything.

Dan Snyder and the organization had been under fire for years due to allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct. In October 2021, congress began investigating the organization and they were eventually fined $10 million. The investigation found that Snyder fostered a toxic work environment and possibly impeded the NFL’s internal investigation into the matter.

“The committee’s investigation shows that the N.F.L. has not protected workers from sexual harassment and abuse, has failed to ensure victims can speak up without fear of retaliation, and has not sought true accountability for those responsible, even after decades of misconduct,” the committee concluded in its report.

The team also rebranded its name and logo after it faced scrutiny over its racially insensitive nickname. In 2022, the team unveiled its new name The Washington Commanders and now with a new owner, hopefully, the fans will embrace this new start.

The post Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders To Group Led By Sixers Co-Owner Josh Harris For $6 Billion appeared first on 92 Q.

SEE ALSO:

Brittney Griner To Drop Memoir About Her Experiences In Russian Prison

Dwayne Haskins Drugged, Blackmailed And Robbed Before His Death, Lawsuit Claims

Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders To Group Led By Sixers Co-Owner Josh Harris For $6 Billion was originally published on 92q.com