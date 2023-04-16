Sheryl Lee Ralph on Her Upcoming TV One ‘UNCENSORED’ Episode [EXCLUSIVE]

Sheryl Lee Ralph joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss her episode on the all-new season of Uncensored!

This series gives viewers an inside look on notable celebrities and life through their perspective.

“People have a habit of looking at us and thinking they know what’s going on with us. No, you don’t know my journey…but some of the things [I’ve] been through are things that people can learn from and [learn] how they can make some better choices in their life,” Ralph stated.

She hints at some of the episode’s topics such as self-love, body dysmorphia and more. Ralph recalls the trials and tribulations of early stardom when “fame came early and fast”. Her parents are credited for “rescuing” her and potentially saving her life.

The renowned actress and singer “broke the internet” with her tear-jerking Emmy acceptance speech about self love and dreaming big. After decades in the business, many would agree that the award was long overdue and well-deserved.

Born to Jamaican fashion designer Ivy Ralph and Stanley Ralph, an American college professor, the performer was raised between Mandeville, Jamaica, and Long Island, New York, according to the Jamaica Gleaner. Ralph cultivated serious acting skills at a young age. She blew her entire class away at Uniondale High School in New York, where she she starred in the school’s exciting production of Oklahoma. Excellence continued to follow Ralph even after her time at Uniondale. At 19, she became the youngest woman to graduate from Rutgers University.

According to her IMBD page, Ralph missed her graduation to audition for a Skippy Peanut Butter commercial. It was the first of many that would kick-start her busy career.

In 1977, Ralph made her first onscreen debut in the crime comedy A Piece of the Action starting alongside Sidney Portier and Bill Cosby. The following year, she landed her first TV role on Baa Baa Black Sheep. Guest roles on Good Times, Wonder Woman and The Jeffersons followed shortly after.

She has recently rereleased her book Diva 2.0 12 Life Lesson From Me For You!, available in Barnes & Noble and online.

Be sure to tune in to TV One this Sunday, April 16th at 10P/9C.

