5 Heath Reasons That Prove You Need More Weed In Your Life

The legalization of marijuana is causing it to become more accepted all around the world. There is no denying that marijuana has therapeutic benefits, which range from alleviating chronic pain to decreasing anxiety and tension. There is a growing body of scientific evidence that supports the use of cannabis for various health issues, despite its extensive history of stigmatization and illegality.

Here are 5 reasons why you may need more weed in your life:

Weed Can Help Alleviate Chronic Pain

According to Healtheurpoa, Chronic pain affects millions of Americans, and it disproportionately affects the Black community. Luckily, weed has been shown to be an effective pain reliever. It works by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating pain. In fact, many patients with chronic pain find that they are able to reduce or even eliminate their reliance on opioids by using weed instead.

Weed Can Help Treat Depression and Anxiety

Both anxiety and depression are common in the Black community, and both conditions can be very debilitating. It’s possible that not everyone may benefit from traditional treatments like therapy and medication. On the other side, research shows that marijuana can elevate mood. According to this study by the National Library of Public Medicine, it may also help to lessen feelings of anxiety and depression. Which is undoubtedly a win.

It Can Help Fight Cancer

CBD is a real superhero when it comes to fighting cancer. Not only can it ease the nasty side effects of chemotherapy, but studies have also shown it can stop cancer cells in their tracks. CBD is a like a little warrior that sneaks into pesky cervical cancer cells and makes them disappear. Plus, it’s got a whole host of other anti-cancer benefits that can help ward off other types of cancer and boost your immune system.

It Helps with PTSD Symptoms

PTSD affects many people who have gone through traumatic experiences. Any individual that experiences a traumatic event can suffer from it. As cannabis becomes more widely accepted, its potential to aid those with PTSD is being researched. Cannabis helps to regulate the fight or flight response, so it doesn’t go into overdrive, offering relief for those with PTSD symptoms.

It Reduces the Likelihood of Relapse in Drug and Alcohol Addiction

Cannabis can be a great alternative to alcohol. Studies have found that CBD can reduce cravings and help prevent relapses in people with alcohol addiction. However, stress, anxiety and control issues are all common things that can trigger someone to relapse. That’s why many people are turning to cannabis as a substitute.

Cannabis has an even wider range of additional benefits that weren’t mentioned.

We cannot ignore the benefits and the growing popularity of cannabis for various reasons. Cannabis has the potential to improve and continue to improve the lives of many people. Happy 4/20!

