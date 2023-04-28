Facebook Cancels ‘Red Table Talk’ After 5 Seasons

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Red Table Talk has become a casualty in Meta’s Facebook Watch originals group shutdown. The popular show, hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and Pinkett-Smith’s mother, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, interviewed celebrities and even aired their own dirty laundry with candid discussions between the family members.

The show received a lot of praise for providing a platform for others to tell their truth. When socialite Jordyn Woods needed a safe space to tell her side of the story after the Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian debacle, Red Table Talk welcomed her with open arms and allowed her to set her story straight.

Related Stories Snoop Dogg Sports Skechers In New Super Bowl Commercial

The series premiered in May of 2018 and ran for five seasons. Because the hosts allowed their guests to be vulnerable in a judgment-free zone, it positively affected the show’s ratings. In 2019, Red Table Talk won an NAACP Image Award. Two years later, in 2021, the show also won a coveted Daytime Emmy Award.

Memorable episodes of ‘Red Table Talk’

One of the most-talked-about episodes of Red Table Talk came when Pinkett-Smith’s husband, actor Will Smith, appeared to discuss the extra-marital “entanglement” his wife had with singer August Alsina. During the memorable episode, Smith appeared emotional, prompting Pinkett-Smith to eventually address the aftermath by insisting her husband was not crying.

Another highly viewed episode featured rapper Snoop Dogg addressing his use of a derogatory term to refer to broadcast journalist Gayle King over her coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death. King brought up Bryant’s rape allegations while discussing the basketball star’s untimely demise, something Snoop Dogg took umbrage with.

When Snoop appeared on Red Table Talk in 2020, he was contrite.

“It was a matter of me losing control because we still haven’t swallowed Nip … we still hurt behind that and then Kobe and his daughter,” Snoop said, referencing Nipsey Hussle’s murder one year earlier. Snoop then went on to explain his personal losses: “I lost a grandson, a grandmother and then I gotta be strong in front of everybody… What about when I want to cry? What about when I’m hurt and I’m feeling bad and I feel disgusted and I want to be angry and I want to just blurt out, I can’t.”

Snoop continued: “I let my emotions get the best of me. I was frustrated on top of just venting and doing it the wrong way.”

Snoop went on to explain how his own mother influenced his apology to King.

“When your mama can make you feel like a kid, that’s when you gotta get right,” Snoop said. “She didn’t say I was wrong, she was just giving me: ‘You know I raised you better than that… You’re a representation of us, every woman that has ever crossed your life; you’re a representation of that.’”

Meta undergoes layoffs

Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for the Watch Originals Group, left the company after six years. The media giant is experiencing company-wide layoffs that will affect 10,000 employees, and this comes after their most recent mass-firing of 11,000 workers.

We will miss Red Table Talk and hope the show can be picked up elsewhere. What do you think? Are you sad to see the show go?

SEE ALSO:

‘Red Table Talk’ Reunites The Cast From ‘A Different World’

‘Red Table Talk’ Hosts Create Card Game

Facebook Cancels ‘Red Table Talk’ After 5 Seasons was originally published on hellobeautiful.com