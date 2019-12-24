‘Red Table Talk’ Hosts Create Card Game

The conversations around the dinner table are bound to get a little deeper this holiday season. Inspired by their hit Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris have created a new card game, Black Enterprise reported.

After falling in love with the game, they were inspired to help others bond in a unique way over the holidays and throughout the year.https://t.co/LwLhIuxjjG — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) December 16, 2019

The game—dubbed the Red Table Talk Inner Circle Expansion pack—includes over 20 questions chosen by the talk show hosts. Many of the discussion topics featured reflect the topics discussed on the Red Table Talk show including relationships, unpacking personal experiences, and self-reflection. They partnered with We’re Not Really Strangers card game founder Koreen Odiney to create the game. The three women hope that the card game will help individuals foster deeper connections with those who are close to them. “Red Table Talk has been an incredible platform to share my journey, be vulnerable and have real conversations,” Pinkett Smith told People. “When Willow discovered We’re Not Really Strangers, we knew it was special. It’s all about families and inter-generations coming together at the kitchen table, the living room and just connecting in a way that reflects the types of discussions we are having on the show.”

Ever since its debut in May 2018 Red Table Talk has been a hit. According to Metro UK, the show has garnered nearly 500 million views and has an average viewership of 10.47 million viewers each episode. They have an ever-growing Facebook community of over 7 million fans. The show has covered topics that include race, addiction, mental health, and divorce. Smith says she feels empowered through the exchange of insight and experiences. “I’ve really been doing a lot of interior work,” she told NPR. “I just realized that in part of my growth, the women and the people who had the courage to be very transparent with me with certain aspects of their journey really, really helped my journey tremendously.”

