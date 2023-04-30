On the latest episode of the Amanda Seales Show, the focus was on group chat! The discussion centered around the question of whether black boys require gentle or tough parenting.
Additionally, the show explored the idea of allowing friends to trademark your ideas. The conversation became deep as the team delved into the subject of child support, with expert @thesupremeexperience offering their insights.
The episode also featured a new segment called “Seales Show Superlatives” and much more. Listeners can expect to laugh and learn alongside the team as they explore these important topics. If you would like to group chat join the conversation by calling 855-AMANDA-8 THAT’S 855-262-6328!
FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:
- (01:54) Do Black Boys Need Gentle Parents Or Tough Parents? Why Doesn’t Society Give Black Children A Place To Feel Safe? Pt 1
- (05:36) Do Black Boys Need Gentle Parents Or Tough Parents? Why Doesn’t Society Give Black Children A Place To Feel Safe? Pt 2
- (09:24) Do Black Boys Need Gentle Parents Or Tough Parents? Why Doesn’t Society Give Black Children A Place To Feel Safe? Pt 3
- (14:11) Jeremiah’s Seales Show Superlatives
- (20:58) Are You Letting Your Friend Trademark Your Ideas? Pt 1
- (25:52) Are You Letting Your Friend Trademark Your Ideas? Pt 2
- (29:06) Are You Letting Your Friend Trademark Your Ideas? Pt3
- (37:34) The Child Support Conversation Is Writing A Check Good Enough When It Comes To Co-Parenting? Pt 1
- (42:40) The Child Support Conversation Is Writing A Check Good Enough When It Comes To Co-Parenting? Pt 2
- (44:35) The Child Support Conversation Is Writing A Check Good Enough When It Comes To Co-Parenting? Pt 3 W/ @Thesupremeexperience
- (48:32) The Child Support Conversation Is Writing A Check Good Enough When It Comes To Co-Parenting? Pt 4 W/ @Thesupremeexperience
- (53:33) The Child Support Conversation Is Writing A Check Good Enough When It Comes To Co-Parenting? Pt 5 W/ @Thesupremeexperience
- (58:07) Was Melanie Fiona Right About The Music Industry? Pt 1
- (62:31) Was Melanie Fiona Right About The Music Industry? Pt 2
- (66:02) Was Melanie Fiona Right About The Music Industry? Pt 3
- (71:11) 60 Second Headlines
FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS:
If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328
SEE ALSO:
Can Black People Be Racist? A Deep Dive Into The Complex Question
Black Social Workers Say They Feel Unseen, Unheard And Not Important
Do Black Boys Need Gentle Parents Or Tough Parents? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Surviving Hepatitis C: Jessica's Story
-
Viral Video Shows Racist ‘Karen’ Use N-Word And Then Get Beat Until She Apologized
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
Lisa Bonet: The Life And Career Of Hollywood's Famous Rebel
-
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
-
To Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: The Opposite Of Woke Is Ignorance
-
Life After The White House: Sasha Obama Will Graduate From College This Year
-
Tennessee Republicans Heard In Leaked Audio Crying About Being Called 'Racist'