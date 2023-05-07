‘I’m Not Back, I’m Better’: Sha’Carri Richardson Wins 100m Race By Running Her Fastest Time Of The Year

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson is back on top as one of the fastest women in the world. The athlete made an appearance at the Doha Diamond League on Friday where she ran the 100-meter race in 10.76 seconds making this her fastest time so far this year. The track star earned first place in this race which also makes this the biggest international win of her career.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Richardson explained that with this race, she’s “found my peace back on the track, and I’m not letting anything or anybody take that anymore.”

Things are looking up for Richardson after she was expected to make headlines at the Tokyo Summer Olympics two years ago after qualifying for the 100m. However, shortly before the Olympics were set to begin, she was disqualified from competing in the worldwide event after testing positive for marijuana and accepted a one-month suspension. Richardson said she used marijuana after her mother died. Soon after, she completed a counseling program and did not compete in Tokyo.

Now, with this win, Richardson is, as she put it, “I’m not back. I’m better” and looking forward to competing more on the global stage. It’s reported that she also has her eyes on competing in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Last year, Richardson made headlines after suggesting there was a racial “difference” between how a Russian figure skater was treated after being busted in a doping scandal and how she was treated following testing positive for marijuana.

While Richardson’s and figure skater Kamila Valieva‘s cases do not compare exactly, Richardson still questioned the empathy for the Russian given her own circumstances.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?” Richardson tweeted during the Winter Olympic Games in February 2022. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

It was decidedly in that context that Richardson emerged victorious this weekend as she continues her ascent back to the top of the world of competitive sprinting.

SEE ALSO:

Usain Bolt Says Sha’Carri ‘Talking Sh*t’ Upset Jamaicans: “Back It Up”

Sha’Carri Richardson Loses 100m At Prefontaine Classic As Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah Blows Past Competition

#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track Star Sha’carri Richardson

‘Don’t Judge Me Because I Am Human’: Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Failing Olympic Drug Test

‘I’m Not Back, I’m Better’: Sha’Carri Richardson Wins 100m Race By Running Her Fastest Time Of The Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com