Serena Williams Tells Olympia She’s Going To Be A Big Sis, And Her Reaction Is Heart-Warming

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy at the top of the MET Gala, which generated lots of buzz. And while she used the annual extravaganza to let the world in on her secret, she created a touching moment with her husband to share the big news with her daughter Olympia.

In a video posted to her YouTube account, Williams documented the moment she found out she was pregnant, followed by some unwarranted criticism from her toddler.

“Olympia does not know right now that I’m pregnant, but she did call me fat. And then she got really stressed out,” she says in the video.

“Remember how you’ve been praying for a little sister or brother?” Williams asks as she sits on the couch with Olympia and her husband, Alexis. “Uhmm hmm,” Olympia responds.

“Well, I went to the doctor, and it turns out I’m not getting fat, but I have a baby in my belly,” Williams continues.

Olympia’s little face lit up the second her mother made the reveal.

“Are you kidding me?” she asks.

“No,” Alexis chimes in. “You’re going to be a big sister.”

Olympia lets out a loud squeal and hugs her mama’s belly.

As Serena shows her daughter her bump, Olympia runs off screen screaming with excitement.

Hands down, one of the purest, most joyful reactions we’ve seen!

Life off the court has been just exciting for Williams, who revealed in her cover story with Vogue earlier this year, that she’ll be spending her time raising her 5-year-old daughter Olympia and adding a new addition to the family.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” Williams told the publication. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.” Olympia has been praying for a sister, she revealed.

