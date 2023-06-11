DC Young Fly Delivers An Emotional Eulogy At Ms Jacky Oh’s Funeral

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

DC Young Fly paid an emotional tribute to his long-time partner Ms Jacky Oh over the weekend at her funeral in Atlanta.

During the emotional eulogy, the actor and comedian opened up about Jacky’s “beautiful soul” and explained to the funeral attendees how much of a “super great mother” she was to their three children. DC Young Fly also took the time to explain how his family’s “unwavering faith in God” is what is helping them get through this difficult time, encouraging all of those in attendance to “find your relationship with God.”

Watch the emotional video below.

As previously reported, the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star, Ms Jacky Oh died on May 31 and reports stated that the 32-year-old television personality was found deceased at her hotel following a cosmetic procedure that she had previously. Following the tragic news, DC Young Fly took to Instagram tp ay tribute to his longtime partner, sharing a photo of the couple during happier times with a lenghty caption expressing his feelings after her passing.

" he wrote. "You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit we never question the HIGHER POWER we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!""You know how our last convo went I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it's ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that's alll we kno!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (Yu gon get me for Dat but it's true) LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered ," he continued.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with DC Young Fly and his family during this difficult time.

DC Young Fly Delivers An Emotional Eulogy At Ms Jacky Oh’s Funeral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com