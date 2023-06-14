Sales From Jacky Oh’s Beauty Line Soar After Her Sudden Death

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

In an indication that Jacky Oh’s legacy won’t soon be forgotten, the entrepreneur’s beauty line has been growing in popularity and apparently selling out its products ever since her unexpected death at 32 last month, according to a series of Instagram posts by the company.

The J Nova Collection

The J Nova Collection on Tuesday thanked its patrons for both their “support and patience” while the company processes sales for the beauty products that include items like lip gloss, liner and eyelashes.

“Thank you for supporting J Nova Collection! We appreciate your amazing support and patience as we work diligently to fulfill and ship out your orders,” one post from Tuesday said. “We Love Jacky, we’re going to make you proud.”

Another post later that same day vowed to keep Jacky Oh’s “LEGACY alive” and promised shoppers that their “orders are on the way!”

TMZ reported that the J Nova Collection “received over 2,000 orders since Jacky died two weeks ago… with lip liner, lip gloss and eyelashes among the most popular products. At one point, we’re told the website had to shut down due to the huge increase in traffic.”

There is also a chance that Jacky Oh’s daughter Nova, 6, for whom the beauty company is named, could become the new face of the J Nova Collection.

“Super proud of the foundation Jacky has built for the business to operate and have great products,” a spokesperson for the J Nova Collection told TMZ. “We thank everyone for the continuous support as Nova’s business continues to flourish with her mom watching over.”

The news about the J Nova Collection comes days after Jacky Oh’s funeral was held in Atlanta, where she and the father of her children, longtime beau DC Young Fly, called home.

Jacky Oh’s death

Jacky Oh, a model, entrepreneur and social media influencer whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, died on May 31. But the cause of her death remains unconfirmed. Initial reports that she died following plastic surgery in Miami have not been publicly refuted by DC Young Fly.

The Instagram account for SurgeonMade, a social media influencer when it comes to plastic surgery boasting 279,000 followers, claimed in a post that Jacky Oh’s surgeon was Dr. Zachary Okhah, more popularly known as just “Dr. Zach.” The post from SurgeonMade included a photo of Jacky Oh next to Dr. Zach, both of them smiling, with the following caption in an apparent Instagram post: “Getting ready for my mommy makeover…” The original post was apparently deleted at some point.

Condolences have been pouring in ever since Jacky Oh’s death was announced.

SEE ALSO:

Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews

What Exactly Is A Mommy Makeover? Jacky Oh’s Death Spotlights Plastic Surgery Procedures