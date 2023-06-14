RIP Qualin Campbell: Funeral Announced For Black Man Killed After Cops Allegedly Ignored 911 Call

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Funeral details have been announced for a Black father of two in Colorado whose wife called the police an hour before his body was found to report that he had been taken hostage, but officers never showed up, according to lawyers representing his family.

What happened to Qualin Campbell?

Qualin Campbell was found dead earlier this month in Colorado Springs after he was reportedly taken hostage and killed less than a mile from the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Police Operations Center, according to a news release published by the office of Atlanta attorney Harry M. Daniels.

Campbell’s wife said he may have given a ride to another man he didn’t know before he was killed and claimed the police ignored his 911 call for help.

Daniels claims that on June 2 Talija Campbell called 911 nearly an hour before police found her husband to report that he had been taken hostage after receiving a desperate message from him reading “911. Send Please!” The message also included Campbell’s location and a picture of the man who had taken him hostage.”

Police allegedly ignored Qualin’s 911 call

Officers arrived after responding to a separate 911 call made much later by other family members, Talija told NBC News.

“I’m hurt and disappointed,” Talija said. “You can never get him back. This wasn’t just some random person. This man had a family. It doesn’t feel safe to live here anymore.”

Daniels said no officers responded to Talija’s call until after her husband “was found dead having bled out from a gunshot to the abdomen roughly an hour later.”

Daniels added: “The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County can make all the excuses they want, but the facts are simple. This was a hostage situation where Qualin Campbell was begging for his life, his wife called 911. The police were less than a mile away but they never responded.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department said it was “aware there is information circulating about this case” and vowed an investigation to “ensure the accuracy of our findings.”

How to help

Talija on Monday started a GoFundMe account to help her relocate from Colorado. As of Wednesday, the crowdfunding effort had collected more than $10,000 of its $30,000 goal.

Donations can be made online by clicking here.

Qualin’s funeral

Qualin Campbell’s funeral has been scheduled for this coming Saturday, June 17, in Newnan, Georgia, from where the Campbell family moved to Colorado last summer.

Beginning at 1 p.m. local time, the homegoing services are set to be held at the Summerhill Baptist Church of Newnan at 95 Turkey Creek Road.

NewsOne extends condolences to the Campbell family.

