Ike Turner Jr. Busted For Crack In Texas After Cops Claim ‘He Tried To Eat The Drugs’

Just weeks before the recent passing of legendary Tina Turner, her son Ike Turner Jr., 64, was arrested for crack cocaine possession in Texas and tampering with the evidence, according to PEOPLE.

The son of award-winning and controversial musician Ike Turner was initially pulled over early last month for a broken car light. But after the police noticed Turner’s attempt to consume items in his car, a subsequent investigation led to the discovery of 0.7 grams of methamphetamine and 1.7 grams of crack cocaine.

“He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him,” Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department in Texas said following the arrest.

In addition to the charges stemming from the May 6 arrest, a police report noted that there were some outstanding warrants for Ike Turner Jr. He has been detained at the Brazoria County Jail in the town of Angleton and had not posted $70,000 bail as of Wednesday, according to jail records.

Who is Ike Turner Jr.?

Ike Turner Jr. shared in a 2018 Daily Mail interview that he briefly worked as a sound engineer for his mother after his parents divorced, but stopped after his father allegedly beat him with a pistol for doing so. He also admitted that he had not talked to his adoptive mother, Tina Turner, in nearly two decades.

More from the Daily Mail:

Ike Jnr said: ‘My brothers are doing OK. They get money from a trust fund. ‘I talk to Ronnie periodically – he’s in great health and married to singer Afida Turner. Craig is in real estate. They both live in LA. ‘Michael is in a convalescent home in Southern California and needs medical support. I’ve been to see him quite a few times. He’s doing great.’ Asked if Tina ever visits Michael, Ike Jnr replied: ‘No. All she does is send him money.’ On the subject of his father’s violence – something Ike Snr often denied – Ike Jnr is cagey: ‘My mother and father had no more fights than the people next door to you. I think their problem was her mouth and his mouth – my father didn’t take s*** from nobody.’

Ike Turner Sr. died of a cocaine overdose in 2007.

Tina and Ike Turner met when she was 17 years old. She eventually adopted his two sons from a previous relationship, Michael and Ike Jr.

Ike Turner Jr. Busted For Crack In Texas After Cops Claim ‘He Tried To Eat The Drugs’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com