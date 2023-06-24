Babyface Plans His Own Tour After Anita Baker Dropped Him From Opening Her Concerts

After an unforeseen setback involving Anita Baker, singer-songwriter Babyface has embraced the opportunity to take center stage and connect with his own fanbase in a whole new way.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, often hailed as one of the most influential figures in contemporary R&B and soul music, made a surprise announcement about his plans for a solo headlining tour during an interview on The Jason Lee Show.

Though Babyface was dropped from Anita Baker’s Songstress tour due to “cyberbullying,” fans were disheartened by the fact that Ms. Baker let online trolls control Babyface’s spot in her show.

“After silently enduring cyberbullying/verbal abuse & threats of violence from the fan base, of our Special Guest/Support Act. In the interest of personal safety,” Anita Baker tweeted. “I will continue, the Songstress tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.”

He is, however, not letting the change of events slow him down.

“We’re putting something together ’cause everybody’s asking for it,” he shared. “So, let’s do that.”

Babyface’s recent announcement has injected new excitement into the hearts of those looking forward to seeing him perform. Details and dates have not yet been revealed.

‘Kenny’s Crazies’

In case you missed it, Babyface had an opening slot on Baker’s 15-city tour earlier this year. He was scheduled to open up the May 10 concert at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. However, his set was cut due to the concert being delayed for technical issues.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter took to Twitter to apologize to the fans.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety,” he wrote. “My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

That tweet prompted Babyface’s to come for Baker on social media, in turn prompting Baker to question why Babyface hadn’t intervened to call off his army of loyal followers. As a result, Baker swiftly kicked Babyface off her tour.

Twitter beef isn’t hardly a new concept to Ms. Anita Baker.

Lest we forget about the time Baker had it out with fellow iconic vocalist Cheryl Lynn (“Got To Be Real” and “Encore”) in 2015. That was when Lynn posted a screenshot showing that she was blocked from being able to follow Baker on Twitter. Lynn tweeted, “I thought we were cool.” But because Lynn was blocked, Baker probably didn’t even see the tweet. Still, Lynn continued to tweet at Baker in a similar fashion. In a remarkable blend of both internet savvy and Twitter shade, Baker later tweeted at no one in particular: “They love 2 call ur name/stand in ur light…& its not even ur light. Call HIS name…the light is HIS & there’s enough for ALL #Namaste.”

