‘Kenny’s Crazies’: Anita Baker Kindly Gathers Babyface And His Fans Following Concert Controversy

The idea of Anita Baker having a Twitter spat with Babyface was not on our 2023 BINGO card. Yet, here we are.

In case you need some context, this strange social media spat stems from Babyface’s opening slot on Anita’s 15-city tour earlier this year. He was scheduled to open up the May 10 concert at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. However, his set was cut due to the concert being delayed for technical issues.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter took to Twitter to apologize to the fans.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety,” he wrote. “My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

Fast forward to this past Friday (June 9), with Anita starting a full rant on the platform. Apparently, Babyface’s fans have been coming for her ever since, and she called Babyface to task for staying silent on the matter.

She also addressed some of those fans who may have mistakenly thought that Babyface was a co-headliner and that his set being cut was a result of Anita’s decision-making. She let it be known that the tour is hers and hers alone.

After that, well… let’s say Ms. Baker had some TIME today!

Twitter beef isn’t hardly a new concept to Ms. Anita Baker.

Lest we forget about the time Baker had it out with fellow iconic vocalist Cheryl Lynn (“Got To Be Real” and “Encore”) in 2015. That was when Lynn posted a screenshot showing that she was blocked from being able to follow Baker on Twitter. Lynn tweeted, “I thought we were cool.” But because Lynn was blocked, Baker probably didn’t even see the tweet. Still, Lynn continued to tweet at Baker in a similar fashion. In a remarkable blend of both internet savvy and Twitter shade, Baker later tweeted at no one in particular: “They love 2 call ur name/stand in ur light…& its not even ur light. Call HIS name…the light is HIS & there’s enough for ALL #Namaste.”

In an indication of how things ended in that situation, Lynn later said there was no beef between them and deleted her entire Twitter account while Baker’s Twitter shade game remains undefeated, as shown below.

Check out some more of Anita’s tweets and reactions!

