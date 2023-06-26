Charges Dropped Against Chicago Mother, 14-Year-Old Son In Fast-Food Shooting Caught On Video

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Murder charges have been dropped against a mother and her young teenage son after a fight in a Chicago fast-food restaurant was caught on video in viral footage.

CBS News reported:

Carlishia Hood, 35, and her son had been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Jeremy Brown on June 18 at the Maxwell Street Express located in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street. Hood, who was a valid FOID card and concealed carry license holder at the time of the incident, was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges were dropped in part because of the video footage that showed Brown punching Hood’s 14-year-old son in the face multiple times, according to CBS News. That led Hood’s son to shoot Brown in apparent self-defense. As a result, Cook County prosecutors dropped the murder charges stemming from the incident on the night of June 18.

Prosecutors did not immediately make a statement to offer further explanation for why the charges were dropped abruptly. Hood was being held on a $3 million bond.

Hood was previously accused of directing her son to shoot Brown, according to court documents. Hood allegedly texted her son.

Court documents claim that Hood’s son shot at Brown multiple times, prompting Brown to flee the restaurant. Hood’s son then chased after Brown in the street and shot him twice in the back, court documents said. Brown was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting.

At least one online fundraiser has been set up to help Hood’s family.

A message on the GiveSendGo website says the following:

We request your aid in reuniting our family. On June 18, 2023, Carlishia Hood, a 35-year-old woman, was in line at the Maxwell Street Express in Chicago. Regretfully, she left her 14-year-old son in the car while placing an order. An altercation with a stranger named Jeremy occurred, which led to a physical altercation. This resulted in Carlishia Hood getting hit multiple times in the head by Jeremy. We are committed to uncovering the truth to ensure justice is served for our family. Any contribution, no matter how small or big, would be greatly appreciated as we work towards reuniting our family as soon as possible. We appreciate you reading this and your support means the world to us. We thank you in advance for any support you are able to provide. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or comments you may have. Your help will help us get one step closer to getting the justice we deserve, we just want them home and safe, Please help us reunite our family and keep us in your prayers!

As of Monday afternoon, the crowdfunding campaign had garnered more than $8,000 of its $35,000 goal.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

