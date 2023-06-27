Public Opinion Of Jonathan Majors Starts To Sway As More Examples Of Accuser’s Violent Past Alleged

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

If social media sentiment is any indication, the court of public opinion on Jonathan Majors is seemingly taking a turn as the actor recently filed a domestic violence complaint against the woman who accused him of assault.

According to the complaint obtained by Insider, Majors alleges that his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari attacked him during their March 25 dispute in NYC, which led to Majors being charged. The complaint also alleges that a “drunk and hysterical” Jabbari scratched, slapped and grabbed at his face, causing pain and bleeding.

Insider also found that both precincts investigating Majors’ claims have probable cause to arrest Jabbari, but so far have opted not to pursue the case. The District Attorney pushed back against the counterclaims despite evidence supporting Majors’ side of the story.

Majors also alleges that he was attacked by Jabbari on multiple occasions, including a “verbal dispute in London that became physical,” according to the report.

From Insider:

NYPD detectives also asked Majors, who has a 10-year-old daughter from a past marriage, a series of yes/no questions. In the “Prior History” section of the domestic incident report, police checked the “yes” box next to these questions:

“Is suspect capable of killing you or children?”

“Is suspect violently and constantly jealous of you?”

And, “Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past 6 months?”

The public is seemingly changing its tune when it comes to Jonathan Majors and his allegations of domestic abuse.

Majors has always had his supporters, but immediately after the incident he also had just as many, if not more detractors who painted him with a guilty brush even before he made his first court appearance.

Fellow NewsOne author Monique Judge said it best when she described public opinion after the Majors incident.

“The swiftness with which the actor went from ‘America’s Sweetheart’ to ‘Twitter’s Most Hated’ is astounding, she wrote in a recent article about Majors.

His lawyer also raised more doubts with the released of text messages that made his client look even worse.

Majors’ criminal case stems from allegations made by Jabbari on March 25, when the NYPD arrested the actor outside of his Chelsea apartment.

The two allegedly got into a dispute as they were inside a cab riding to Manhattan from Brooklyn. Chaudhry claims Jabbari “was attempting to steal” Majors’ phone when the incident occurred. Chaudhry filed legal documents in Manhattan stating that the cab driver witnessed the woman with Majors assault the actor around 1 a.m., hours before he was arrested.

The cab driver will prove that Majors did not hit or choke the woman “in any way at any time, or even raised his voice,” Chaudhry’s filing says in part.

According to the filing, the driver also saw the woman, “hitting, scratching and attacking” Majors. At one point during the incident, Majors asked the driver to pull over so that he could escape the alleged assault, the filing claims.

The driver is expected to testify at the trial.

Movie critics, industry insiders, and the gambit of Twitter trolls called for him to be removed from all his upcoming projects, including his major role as Kang in the Marvel Universe. He was also dropped by his reps at Lede and his management company, Entertainment 360.

Although Majors hasn’t made a public statement about the incident, his latest court appearance has seemingly started to sway opinions in his favor.

Movie critics on YouTube are now saying Majors will be vindicated, possibly at his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Aug. 3.

There is no telling if public sentiment for Majors has really changed, but Black Twitter has definitely been on both sides of the fence with this one.

