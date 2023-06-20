Meagan Good Joins Jonathan Majors In Court As Actor Fights Assault Charge

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Neither Jonathan Majors or Meagan Good have confirmed their rumored romance, but the actress’s decision to support the Creed III actor during his court appearance earlier today says enough.

According to Extra, who had cameras rolling as the two arrived at the courthouse, the couple “entered the court hand in hand.”

Good and Majors began hanging out in May, shortly after the actor was arrested for assaulting his former girlfriend on March 25. He is currently facing a misdemeanor felony charge, which his legal team hopes will be dropped. He will return to court for trial on August 3.

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry told Extra in a statement, “Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around.”

“This evidence includes videos of Ms. Jabbari’s frenzied attack on Mr. Majors and his running away from her. We also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of his clothing torn as a direct consequence of Ms. Jabbari’s violent actions.”

What is Majors accused of doing?

Jonathan Majors’ latest court appearance stems from two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault for allegedly strangling, assaulting and harassing the unidentified 30-year-old white woman on March 25.

The two allegedly got into a dispute as they were inside a cab riding to Manhattan from Brooklyn. Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, claims the woman “was attempting to steal” Majors’ phone when the incident occurred. Chaudhry filed legal documents in Manhattan stating that the cab driver witnessed the woman with Majors assault the actor around 1 a.m., hours before he was arrested.

The cab driver will prove that Majors did not hit or choke the woman “in any way at any time, or even raised his voice,” Chaudhry’s filing says in part.

According to the filing, the driver also saw the woman, “hitting, scratching and attacking” Majors. At one point during the incident, Majors asked the driver to pull over so that he could escape the alleged assault, the filing claims.

After the incident, the woman allegedly told police that she had suffered a broken finger and a laceration behind her ear, but Chaudhry said there is video footage to prove that the woman’s statement was “a complete lie.” Security footage obtained by TMZ showed the woman in a nightclub shortly after the incident with Majors using her right hand normally — the same hand that she claimed Majors injured prior to them parting ways earlier in the night.

