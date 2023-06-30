Candace Owens, Who ‘Reaped All The Benefits Of Affirmative Action,’ Celebrates Its Demise

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Conservative pundit Candace Owens has been busy celebrating the demise of affirmative action after the Supreme Court ruled against colleges considering an applicant’s race for admissions.

Nearly 24 hours after the decision, Owens’ Twitter fingers have been banging out tweet after tweet with disingenuous musings of false equivalences in an effort to prove her point that affirmative action is bad.

“Imagine if the NBA declined Lebron James because there were ‘too many black people in the NBA’ and they wanted racial diversity—so they instead allowed Ed Sheeran onto the Lakers in his place,” Owens tweeted Friday morning, ignoring the actual history of an all-white NBA being integrated with Black players in 1950, back when even a player with LeBron’s talents would have been previously denied from playing in the league.

It was in that same disingenuous, history-ignoring vein that Owens tweeted Thursday that the Supreme Court ruling to end affirmative action is “a MAJOR WIN in the strive for racial equality, removing the bigotry of low expectations against black students, while permitting Asian and white Americans an EQUAL chance to be rewarded for their hard work.”

Forgetting for a moment that Owens conveniently didn’t mention the reason affirmative action was necessary in the first place — systemic racism much? — let alone the fact that Black students only account for a small fraction at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the defendants in the Supreme Court case, it was her next words in that same tweet that could be greeted as ironic, to say the least.

“RACE should never be a factor in deciding whether or not you are qualified for anything,” Owens also wrote in the tweet.

Owens, of course, is the same person who when she was in high school in Connecticut ran to the NAACP to help her rightfully sue the school district after white boys racially harassed and threatened to kill her. Because of the NAACP, Owens’ family received a settlement of $37,500 from Stamford Public Schools.

Scot X. Esdaile, the Connecticut NAACP president who helped Owens with her lawsuit, compared her to Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas — who concurred with Thursday’s ruling on affirmative action — in a 2018 interview with Mic.

Esdale said at the time that what Owens was doing is “the same type of thing Clarence Thomas did. [Thomas] reaped all the benefits of affirmative action and then tried to roll over on it.”

One year later, Owens lied during a televised interview on Fox News that she did “not remember when I was growing up having all of these race issues. She instead deflected to Republican talking points and blamed former President Barack Obama, claiming it “all became about race” after his election.

But never mind those facts.

Owens, who is on record as saying she has “no sympathy” for Jordan Neely, the homeless Black man choked to death by a white vigilante on a New York City subway, is convinced that affirmative action is the devil.

The irony.

