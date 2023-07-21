RFK Jr. Spreads COVID-19 Vaccine Conspiracy Theories About Black Nations After Alleged Antisemitism

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) really is the poster child for conflating correlation with causation.

He is the embodiment of everyone on the internet who thinks they’ve proven the conspiracy is real by citing information from SeeTheConspiracyIsReal.com. RFK Jr.’s persistent refusal to let go of the argument that certain racial groups being disproportionately affected by COVID-19 means the virus was created in a laboratory that develops “ethnically targeted bioweapons” is a prime example of this.

MORE: Op-Ed: Where’s The Same Energy For RFK Jr.’s ‘Antisemitism’ That Everyone Had For Kyrie Irving?

Of course, those remarks, in which he also implied the “bioweapons” were designed to spare Jewish and Chinese people were widely denounced as racist and antisemitic, so he had to walk them back while still clinging to chemical warfare conspiracy theory like his life and candidacy depended on it. (As for the latter, the opposite is likely true.) And now, RFK Jr. has reverted back to his tried and true (but false) narrative that COVID vaccines didn’t do much to slow the spread of the virus. And he’s leaning on Africa and Haiti in order to push his white nonsense.

On Thursday, the presidential candidate who just won’t end his apparent campaign to continue embarrassing the Democratic party testified before Congress during a hearing on federal government “censorship” of Americans’ free speech on social media.

From Politico:

Kennedy argued that U.S. Covid data showed that widespread vaccination did little to stop the spread of Covid. “We have 4.2 percent of the global population and 16 percent of global Covid deaths,” Kennedy said before citing lower Covid death rates in impoverished countries like Haiti and Nigeria. Many countries in the Caribbean and Africa experienced lower death rates from Covid-19, but experts believe this was largely the result of strict travel rules at the outset of the pandemic, as well as younger populations less prone to noncommunicable conditions like obesity, cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disorders, among other factors.

So, Basically, there are numerous factors that would logically, statistically and scientifically explain why unvaccinated Africans and Haitians didn’t die as often per capita compared to other nations, even ones that are more developed economically. But RFK Jr. has decided to skip over all of those factors in favor of whatever cherry-picked non-data that he can present as evidence to support the most far-fetched conclusion his “2+2 = nuclear ethnic genocide” mind could come up with.

Unfortunately, all he has to do is appeal to fellow pseudo-intellectuals who will label any attempt to curb the spread of dangerous medical misinformation as “censorship,” and folks will continue to look to him as a revolutionary who knows more than the vast majority of the global medical and scientific communities.

