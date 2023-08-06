Run DMC Heads Art Expo Honoring Hip Hop Anniversary

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

RUN DMC, one of the most influential acts in the history of American Hip Hop culture, has announced a pop-up and art installation experience in partnership with Adidas Originals, coming to New York City from August 9th – August 12th.

Coinciding with the group’s August 11th return to headline the Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert, the pop-up will give fans access to merchandise from Barriers Worldwide and the Crate NY in addition to coolers in partnership with Igloo and other RUN DMC novelty merchandise items.

The pop-up will be open to the public from August 10th thru August 12th from 11 am – 7 pm with tunes from well-known hip-hop spinners like DJ Scratch, Skratch Bastid Charlie Chan Soprano and Dj Hurricane. Both Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels will also be performing.

The four (4) day pop-up is produced by Geneius Creative Agency (founded by RUN DMC’s Creative Director Eazuus), and Bravado (Universal Music Group’s industry-leading merchandise and brand management company), whilst fabrication build-out is produced by Native Construx, LLC.

From some more context, here’s what TimeOut had to say:

Earlier this year, Run DMC announced its final concert as a group, taking place in April at Madison Square Garden and being filmed for an upcoming documentary. “The only way Run-DMC gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?” McDaniels said in an interview with Rock the Bells. “It’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do.”

However, the duo couldn’t keep off the stage for too long, as the milestone Hip Hop 50 Live show will feature Run DMC’s ‘Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off’ performance.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” said Simmons, per Live Nation. McDaniels added: “’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!”

