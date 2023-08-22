‘It Is What It Is’: Cam’ron, Ma$e Sign Lucrative Deal For Their Hit Sports Talk Show

Harlem gets the money! This week, it was announced that the highly popular sports talk show, It Is What It Is hosted by Cameron (Cam’ron) Giles, Mason (Ma$e) Betha and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, signed an eight-figure deal with popular sports betting platform Underdog Fantasy. Their partnership will last for 18 months.

The It Is What It Is show, under Giles’ Come And Talk 2 Me network, will be back in the first week of September after a successful first season earlier in the year. The sports talk show featured guests in hip-hop and sports culture with the likes of Ice Cube, Stephen A. Smith, Paul Pierce, Andre Drummond, Brandon Marshall and more. The two New York rap legends and the analytic hostess create a perfect blend of cutting-edge journalism with the delivery from a robust New York culture.

The Brooklyn-based sports platform, Underdog Fantasy, has cosigned other major sports platforms like Gil’s Arena hosted by former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. It’s a fast-rising sports betting platform available in most states. One can start making bets at 18 (except for Massachusetts and Arizona where you have to be 21+, and Alabama & Nebraska where you have to be 19+).

“Thank you Nick (Nicholas Green of Underdog Fantasy),” says Giles, “We appreciate you seeing the true value of ‘It Is What It Is.’”

Congrats to Cam, Ma$e and their whole team on the new deal. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Season 2. Check out a video of two of hip-hop’s most charismatic and influential figures signing the dotted lines below.

Cam’ron and Ma$e used to be longtime adversaries since breaking in the late 1990s, but they officially squashed their beef last year, as shown in what became a viral clip.

“In all his jiggy glamour Betha is seen laughing as he checks in on his friend of 30 years saying ‘Killa, what’s good?’ to which Cam replies ‘What up, n***a?’ The former Bad Boy Entertainment talent then proceeds to ask ‘where’s Mr. Petty?’ as a reference to one of Cam’s most signature traits,” HipHopWired wrote at the time.

More from HipHopWired last year:

The two former Children Of The Corn members were once tight but fell out once the money and the fame came. They have made peace on a couple of occasions only to go back to being rap enemies. In a recent visit to the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Mase detailed their origins of their separation. “When I got the money it just changed everything, but at first my problem with I think Cam was just that they thought I had money I didn’t have,” he said. “Like I just told you I was flexing crazy, so n***as was like, ‘Yo, Murda ain’t sharing the bag.’ I never got the bag. Now that we looking back you can see he never got that bag, and then by the time I got the bag we was enemies already. So I didn’t get to break ’em off.”

NewsOne is always happy to see Black unity, especially when it means getting to the bag.

‘It Is What It Is’: Cam’ron, Ma$e Sign Lucrative Deal For Their Hit Sports Talk Show was originally published on globalgrind.com