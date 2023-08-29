Henry Louis Gates Jr. Announces PBS Christian-Based Music Series ‘GOSPEL’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Whether you’re a hip-hop head, a loyal R&B junkie, a music connoisseur with a penchant for pop or a casual listener of country, one thing each of those genres has in common is origins that trace back to gospel music.

If you need a history lesson on the truth behind that musical theory, PBS in partnership with American literary critic and longtime host Henry Louis Gates Jr. will soon be debuting a show that explores how Christian-based music found its roots in just about everything with an upcoming docuseries simply titled GOSPEL.

Referring to it as “the origin story of Black gospel music,” PBS is aiming to cover the genre of gospel in all the ways that it’s grown over the last century. With special segments on classic soul singers like Mahalia Jackson to the contemporary leaders of the genre like Kirk Franklin, GOSPEL tells the African American story through the songs and sound of our people. “Premiering this winter, I’ll be diving into the history of Gospel music and preaching,” the Finding Your Roots host confirmed in his social media announcement via Instagram (seen above), also promising a handful of discussions with “experts, artists and friends,” in addition to a handful of performances from gospel music’s “most influential musicians” to spread His word.

Some of the names set to be featured include Senator Raphael Warnock, Dionne Warwick, Yolanda Adams, the aforementioned Kirk Franklin, Shirley Caesar, Reverend Michael Eric Dyson, Donald Lawrence, new age star Jekalyn Carr, Cory Henry and many others. For the history lesson alone, we can’t wait to see this one make it to our television screens just in time for Black History Month!

Watch the extended trailer for GOSPEL below, and expect the series to debut on PBS on February 12, 2024:

FROM PBS:

PBS’s Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, Sylvia Bugg said “GOSPEL celebrates a treasured genre of music that has influenced African American culture and communities, and we are excited for audiences to join Professor Gates on this joyous exploration into a very unique and ardent art form. This four-hour series also expands upon PBS’s efforts to engage communities across America, helping to build greater awareness and understanding.”

