What Happened To Beauty ‘Katera’ Couch? Arrest Made In Instagram Influencer’s ‘Murder’

Social media influencer Beauty Couch, known as Beauty Katera on Instagram, was found dead near her burned-out car in the Atlanta area. And now, details surrounding her mysterious death have emerged.

According to the New York Daily News, the news of Couch’s passing came in Thursday after police in a surrounding town of the Atlanta metropolitan area posted a statement describing the incident that had occurred one day prior. The statement read, “On Wednesday at approximately 12:18 p.m., Austell Fire was dispatched to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street for a brush fire.”

Upon arrival, authorities found a car “fully engulfed in flames” and soon learned it was registered to one of Couch’s parents. The police were also told that the beauty influencer “most commonly drove the vehicle,” but hadn’t been heard from since Tuesday morning.

The news report also stated that based on the initial investigation, police said there’s reason to believe foul play was involved in Couch’s death.

Now, new details have emerged surrounding Couch’s passing, with police reportedly identifying her boyfriend as a suspect in the case. According to 11 Ailve, police took Eugene Louis-Jocques into custody on Saturday after identifying issuing a warrant for his arrest. Charges include murder, arson and aggravated assault. A motive for the alleged murder has not yet been released.

In a news report, the social media maven’s mother, Kimberly Couch, described her daughter as “a sweet girl.”

“They took a part of my life from me,” she explained. “They took a part of my heart. I want them to pay for what they did to my baby.”

In Couch’s final Instagram post, on Aug. 19, the beauty social media influencer posed happily in a series of photos that showed her smiling broadly while sporting swimwear.

“He said I look good in red , might as well call me sexy red,” Couch captioned the Instagram post in apparent homage to the rapper Sexyy Redd.

Among the comments to that post were pleas from her followers for answers to questions about her death, notes of condolences along with words of caution.

Our condolences go out to the family, friends, loved ones and faithful followers of Beauty Couch.

May she rest in eternal peace and power.

