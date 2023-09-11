Kysre Gondrezick’s Sister Rips Kevin Porter Jr. After NBA Star’s Domestic Violence Arrest

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A former WNBA player is the victim of domestic violence at the hands of an NBA star who was arrested on Monday, the woman’s sister said in a scathing social media post.

Kevin Porter Jr., who plays point guard for the Houston Rockets, was taken into custody in the morning in New York City after allegations that he physically attacked her at the Manhattan hotel in which they were staying. While the alleged victim has not been officially identified, the sister of Kysre Gondrezick all but confirmed she was the person at the center of the accusations.

Porter was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation in the allegations, NBC New York reported. The exact nature of the alleged injury was not clear, but there was at least one broken bone reported along with bruising.

In response, Kalabrya Haskins defended her sister in an apparently since-deleted post.

Using Porter’s Instagram handle, a screenshot preserved on social media shows an Instagram post attributed to Haskins calling out the NBA star.

“@kevinporterjr if you think you gone touch my sister & not get touched. Count ya f—ing days,” the post says in part. “Better hope and pray you’ll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble.”

The post also suggested that Porter has been violent with Gondrezick before.

“You may have gotten away with this s–t in the past cause yo mama ain’t beat ya ass but we spank lil punk ass painting nail sissy b—s like you everyday,” the post added. “Don’t show up to that crib. We gone do it to you. Lil b—h.”

More from NBC New York:

Porter Jr. allegedly attacked the victim overnight Monday at the Millennium Hilton New York hotel near the United Nations on First Avenue. His girlfriend was taken to the hospital with at least one broken bone and bruising, law enforcement officials told NBC New York. The alleged incident began after the pair had been out. She returned to the room, but Porter Jr. got locked out, sources said, and the altercation escalated from there. Hotel security was called afterward and they alerted police. Porter Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation. Attorney information for the NBA player was not immediately clear.

A photo taken of the pair last week participating in New York Fashion Week showed Gondrezick and Porter Jr. smiling and holding hands.

Gondrezick, 26, is a professional basketball player who previously was a member of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky.

Porter Jr., 23, is set to begin his fifth season in the NBA next month pending any discipline from the league.

In an indication of what might lie in Porter’s employment future, Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges is set to return to the NBA following a 30-game suspension for assaulting the mother of his children in their presence. Bridges, who missed all of last season, is set to make nearly $8 million this coming season.

