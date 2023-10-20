OWN’s ‘Rebuilding Black Wall Street’ Docuseries To Combat Food Desserts In North Tulsa

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

OWN’s new docuseries, “Rebuilding Black Wall Street,” hosted by Morris Chestnut shares its upcoming episode titled “The Farm.” Read more details about the series and how the next episode is part of an ongoing effort to change the food desert of North Tusla.

“Rebuilding Black Wall Street” premiered on Sept. 29 following Chestnut and Build teams, led by designers Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (Two Steps Home), as they take viewers through Greenwood’s rich history and the personal journeys of those featured. Many of the guests in the six-episode series are the descendants of original Black Wall Street residents throughout six episodes. As new businesses and projects progress, viewers will experience the challenges that come with large-scale construction and celebrate the promise of Greenwood’s flourishing future.

On May 31, 1921, Tulsa’s Greenwood District, also referred to as Black Wall Street — a community where Black leaders, entrepreneurs and homeowners thrived, was destroyed by mobs in what has been called the single most horrific incident of racial terrorism since slavery. An estimated 300 people were killed, more than 1,200 homes destroyed, and at least 60 businesses and community buildings burned to the ground.

The upcoming episode titled “The Farm” airs Friday at 9 pm ET/PT and it’s a part of an ongoing effort to change the food desert of North Tulsa. Rodney and Sheila Clark’s family farm are highlighted as they work to bridge the gap and make healthier food more accessible to their community. There is also discussion on AJ Johnson Oasis Fresh Market, the first Black-Owned grocery store in North Tulsa.

The season’s featured stories include Tulsa Race Massacre descendant Montika Collins as she hopes to create North Tulsa’s only natural birthing center and return the tradition of midwifery to the Greenwood District. Designers Jon Pierre and Mary dive in to help; “The Family House,” which follows Tulsa massacre descendant Rachel Walker preserves the home passed down to her through generations with help from the nonprofit 1256 Movement. The history of home ownership in Tulsa is explored as the design team renovates her kitchen; “The Transition Home,” which follows Tulsa’s complex history lays the groundwork for massacre descendant D’Marria Monday to build a haven for recently incarcerated women reintegrating back into society, with the design team adding special touches to the home; “The Farm,” which follows Rodney and Sheila Clark’s family farm as it gets a major upgrade from guest expert Ron Finley, while Jon Pierre and Mary put their farming skills to work as they help the Clark family on their mission to change the food desert of North Tulsa; “The Mansion,” which follows special guest Ananda Lewis helps Jon Pierre and Mary upgrade the historic Skyline Mansion, which serves as a studio for local rap group Fire in Little Africa. Educators take steps to restore Black history studies in Tulsa; and “The Restaurant” which follows Former NBA star Kevin Johnson opens Fixins Soul Kitchen in Tulsa, and three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre attend, along with the design team. Tech innovator Lael Alexander offers his inventions to community leaders.

“Rebuilding Black Wall Street” is a joint effort between Warner Bros. Discovery, GroupM Motion Entertainment and Domino’s, a participant in GroupM’s Diverse Voices Accelerator, a positive impact initiative that supports creators, writers, producers and directors from traditionally underrepresented groups in entertainment.

The docuseries is produced by Sunwise Media with Ri-Karlo Handy and Karra Duncan, a Tulsa Race Massacre descendent, serving as executive producers. Chestnut also serves as executive producer through his MC8 Productions, as well as Greenwood Creative Studios.

Check out an exclusive first look at this week’s episode “The Farm” below:

