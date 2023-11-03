Urban One Partners With TelevisaUnivision To Unite Black And Hispanic Voters For 2024 Election

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

With just a few days before the arrival of Election Day 2023 on Tuesday (November 7), many voters across the nation are making their final decisions on who they’ll be voting into the seats of their state and local official offices.

As we all know, the Black and Brown vote is one of the primary focuses for candidates in both parties.

MORE: Black Voters Scapegoated For Louisiana Electing Suspected White Supremacist Jeff Landry As Governor

That’s why we at Urban One decided to come together with our Hispanic brothers and sisters over at TelevisaUnivision for an important event on Thursday intended for voters from our dual cultures in the Washington, D.C., area to greatly appreciate.

Our goal with “Wake Up & Power Up with Diversity: An In-Depth Look at How to Engage Black and Hispanic Voters,” a private event that was held at The Willard Intercontinental Hotel, was to engage voters of both cultural backgrounds and drive meaningful change that each will benefit from. The event featured keynote speakers and engaging conversations with critically acclaimed leaders and influencers from both the African American and Hispanic communities.

More information about “Wake Up & Power Up with Diversity: An In-Depth Look at How to Engage Black and Hispanic Voters” is below via the official press release:

Pat McGee, Executive Vice President of Political Strategies, will host the event, which will also include networking opportunities for attendees. “This election will be one of the most crucial elections within our lifetime, especially for minorities,” asserted Laura Clark, Senior Vice President of Political and Government Sales at Urban One Inc. “Turnout will be key, and speaking to minority voters early on the issues will make all the difference!” TelevisaUnivision brings extensive experience in mobilizing Hispanic voters. It is committed to creating inclusive dialogue around critical issues facing the community and will work with Urban One to build bridges, drive conversations, and inspire positive change within both communities.

Stay tuned for a recap of “Wake Up & Power Up with Diversity: An In-Depth Look at How to Engage Black and Hispanic Voters,” and be sure to get out there and vote on November 7!

SEE ALSO:

Op-Ed: Voter Purges Have Increased Substantially Over The Last Decade, But We Will Assert Our Right To Vote

Op-Ed: True Power Rests With The People, And That’s Why Citizens Must Draw Ohio’s Legislative District Lines

Urban One Partners With TelevisaUnivision To Unite Black And Hispanic Voters For 2024 Election was originally published on blackamericaweb.com