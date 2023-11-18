‘7PM In Brooklyn’: Carmelo Anthony, The Kid Mero Launch New Podcast Celebrating Hoops, Culture

Premiering on Dec. 7, “7PM in Brooklyn” will see Melo and Mero offer a fresh take on the biggest stories in basketball, revisit iconic and forgotten moments from Melo’s time in the league, and tap into the latest happenings in sports and culture alongside high-profile guests from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. Carmelo will also serve as an executive producer on the show under his Creative 7 Productions banner with co-founder Asani Swann.

“’7PM in Brooklyn’ is not just a sports show; it’s an immersive journey that dives into the heart of the game and the rich culture that surrounds it. As co-host and executive producer, I’m looking forward to bringing a unique blend of storytelling to fans, merging our passion for sports and culture with our commitment to creating intentional, purpose-driven content,” said Carmelo Anthony.

“GROWING UP IN THE BRONX AS A DIE HARD KNICKS FAN, BASKETBALL WAS EVERYTHING,” said The Kid Mero. “SO GETTING A CHANCE TO USE MY TEN-PLUS YEARS OF SUCCESS IN ENTERTAINMENT TO COOK UP SOME MAGIC WITH A LEGEND LIKE MELO AND MY GUYS AT WSE IS A NO BRAINER, 7PM IN BROOKLYN IS GONNA BE A MUST-WATCH FOR ALL BASKETBALL FANS, MERODAMUS TOLD YOU!”

“7PM in Brooklyn” is the latest original series from Wave Sports + Entertainment, and a testament to its rapid growth in the digital media space as it continues to deliver award-winning, original programming led by popular athletes and personalities in sports media including: “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” “Podcast P with Paul George,” and the recent re-launch of “The Right Time with Bomani Jones.”

“We’re excited to welcome Melo and Mero to the WSE team. Melo’s iconic NBA status and Mero’s groundbreaking entertainment career makes them the most authentic duo to host “7PM in Brooklyn,” said Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel, EVP of Original Content at WSE. “It’s the best of both worlds and the perfect project to continue WSE’s mission of delivering industry-leading sports and culture shows to all fans.”

Beginning December 7th, fans can watch and listen to new episodes of “7PM in Brooklyn” every Thursday, on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to watch on YouTube HERE and follow along on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok @7pminbrooklyn.

Carmelo Anthony is an executive producer alongside his longtime business partner, Asani Swann for Creative 7 Productions. Brian Verne, Mack Sovereign, Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel, EJ Wright and Pierce Simpson executive produce for Wave Sports + Entertainment. Congrats to Melo and Mero on their new endeavor! We can’t wait to tune in!

