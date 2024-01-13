On Tuesday, Angela Bassett graced the red carpet in a stunning ensemble as she was bestowed with an honorary Oscar at the 14th Governors Awards in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the film industry.
Academy President Janet Yang praised Bassett in a press release, stating, “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”
Reflecting on the historic moment, she acknowledged, “I am the second Black actress to receive an honorary Academy Award [after Cicely Tyson], and I hope that she is smiling from the heavens that I’m able to join her in that circle of recognition.”
Bassett used her platform to shine a light on the trailblazing Black female actors who paved the way for others. In her speech, she mentioned Hattie McDaniel and Whoopi Goldberg, emphasizing their influence and expressing gratitude. “I call their names to acknowledge every one of them this evening for being beacons of possibility and hope for little Black and Brown girls who aspire to one day pursue the dream of becoming an actor.”
The seasoned actor, whose career began in the mid-1980s, concluded her speech with an empowering message to her fellow Black actresses: “To all my fellow Black actresses, fill your hearts with courage and strength because, regardless of what you may think or see or feel, our contributions do matter.”
SEE ALSO:
Angela Bassett Pays Tribute To Tina Turner: ‘How Do We Say Farewell To A Woman Who Owned Her Pain?’
Angela Bassett Doesn’t Need An Oscar, But She Definitely Deserves One
After Angela Bassett’s Latest Oscars Snub, Black Twitter Defends Actress From ‘Sore Loser’ Accusations
Brian Tyree Henry Getting His Flowers From Angela Bassett Is One Of The Best Things On The Internet
Golden Globe Awards: Angela Bassett Makes Black History With ‘Wakanda’ Win
Angela Bassett Finally Receives Her First Academy Award After Legendary 40-Year Career In Film was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Dr. Ebony Butler Addresses The Lack Of Black Therapists And Managing Pain
-
‘I Feel Sick’: Residents Distraught After Black Man Boarded Up Inside Illinois Apartment
-
Mainstream Media Ignoring NBA Star Josh Giddey’s Criminal Investigation Into Underage Sex Allegations
-
The Irony: After Claudine Gay's Ouster, Bill Ackman's Wife Admits She ‘Plagiarized’ Her MIT Dissertation
-
Black Man Is Latest Alabama Inmate Found Dead With Organs Missing, Court Documents Show
-
Board 'Ignored' Bullying Complaints From HBCU VP Who Later Died By Suicide, Emails Show
-
What Happened To Allisha Watts? Family Of Missing Black Woman Demands Answers
-
Op-Ed: Stephen A. Smith Was Right About Jason Whitlock. In Fact, He Didn't Go Far Enough