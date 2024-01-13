Angela Bassett Finally Receives Her First Academy Award After Legendary 40-Year Career In Film

On Tuesday, Angela Bassett graced the red carpet in a stunning ensemble as she was bestowed with an honorary Oscar at the 14th Governors Awards in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the film industry. Academy President Janet Yang praised Bassett in a press release, stating, “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Despite earning two Oscar nominations, first for Best Actress in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and later for Best Supporting Actress in last year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda, this honorary award marks a significant achievement in Bassett’s illustrious career. Regina King presented the award, and during her acceptance speech, Bassett expressed her deep gratitude, stating, “I have considered acting my calling and not just my career… to be recognized in this way for what I love doing is truly wonderful, and I am beyond grateful.”

