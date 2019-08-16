Then And Now: Angela Bassett Has Aged Flawlessly

Today Angela Bassett is an ageless 61 years old. She is a living embodiment of Black not cracking and continues to make our jaws drop.

For decades, Bassett has used her artistry to bring the narratives of strong Black women to film and television. Some of her most pivotal roles were in films that include “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Boyz ‘N the Hood,” “Malcolm X,” “Black Panther” and countless other projects. Her fabulousness is so epic that this year she received an Honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

Back in 2017, Bassett said about aging, “Even though people tell me I’m impervious to aging, I’m not. The scale isn’t going down the way it used to. It used to be easier, even as much as a year ago.” She continued, “We check ourselves out in the mirror every day, we see the changes but you have to just do the best for yourself more often than not.”

She also added, “I’ll say to my glam team, ‘I have great arms, you might want to show that!’ I believe we all have something—great legs, beautiful hair—so find your something, be proud of it, and accentuate it.”

See some gorgeous photos of Bassett below:

