Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary: ‘All’ Male Actors Have ‘Been Inappropriately Touched In Hollywood’

Darius McCrary , known for his role as Eddie Winslow on the ’90s hit series “Family Matters,” recently shared shocking details about the pervasive issue of inappropriate touching in Hollywood.

In an explosive interview, McCrary echoed sentiments expressed by comedian Katt Williams, who claimed that high-level executives groom male talents, subjecting them to compromising situations for career advancement. McCrary emphasized that this issue is not limited to women, stating, “We’ve all been inappropriately touched in Hollywood. It’s just what it is … we have all been inappropriately touched in Hollywood, whether [the audience] realizes it or not.” Watch a clip from the revealing interview here.

“I was inappropriately touched by a Hollywood executive, and I’m not going to tell on nobody,” he told paparazzi. “This happened when I was a young man. I’m not going to say, but that’s what it is. See, I’m not thirsty, so I ain’t gotta tell my business because I’m not thirsty.”

Darius McCrary is a versatile American actor, rapper, singer, and producer. He gained prominence for portraying Edward “Eddie” Winslow, the eldest child of Carl and Harriette Winslow, in the ABC/CBS television sitcom Family Matters, which aired from 1989 to 1998. McCrary made his film debut as Scam in the 1987 comedy film Big Shots and lent his voice to the character Jazz in Transformers (2007).

Life after “Family Matters” hasn’t been the smoothest for McCrary.

Following his divorce from controversial author Karrine Steffans — a former video vixen nicknamed “Superhead” but who is now named Elisabeth Overen — McCrary in 2011 was accused of stalking her.

