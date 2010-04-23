OPINION: Upcoming Elections Show Cracks In NYC’s Ethnic Coalition

From the NY Daily News:

Ethnic frictions are rising in city politics this election year, as black and Latino candidates – who routinely pay lip service to interracial solidarity – are squaring off in districts around the city.

In Harlem, Puerto Rico-born Adam Clayton Powell 4th is running against longtime incumbent Rep. Charles Rangel (pictured above) for the second time (the first was in 1994).

Bronx activist Desiree Pilgrim-Hunter, the daughter of Guyanese immigrants, last week announced a candidacy against the state’s highest-ranking Latino pol, Senate Majority Leader Pedro Espada Jr. (assuming the multiple legal probes of Espada don’t lead to his withdrawal from a reelection bid).

