VP Kamala Harris Addresses Criticism Of How Biden Administration Is Handling Israel-Hamas Conflict

Daytime talk show “The View” invited Vice President Kamala Harris to speak on behalf of the Biden Administration and how they are handling the Israel-Hamas conflict. Media personality Sunny Hostin asks the tough questions and Harris shares her answers.

The conversation begins with Hostin sharing the views of a very important part of the Democratic voter base. She said that voters from 18-29 disapprove of how the Biden administration is handling the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“They do not support sending weapons and money to Israel,” Hostin said. “They are advocating for a humanitarian cease-fire.”

She then begged the question to Madam Vice President Harris: “How does the administration respond to the concern of this very important part of the Democratic voter base?”

Harris’ response began with her talking about embarking upon what she called a “college tour” and meeting with more than 15,000 students. She defers to saying, “I love Gen-Z by the way. I think it’s a spectacular generation.”

Harris goes on to say she understands the concerns and rebuts with, “I think it’s important that while we understand where they’re coming from, which I do, that we not lose sight of the context.”

The VP goes back to the incident that took place on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel and shares, “we cannot deny the significance of a vicious, brutal attack that caused the death of 1200 innocent people, a lot of them young people that were just attending a concert.”

Harris follows up with how women were brutally assaulted and raped, sharing that it brought her to the bulk of her career focusing on those types of crimes.

“The horror of it,” Harris adds to her rebuttal. “All of that to also then say Israel has a right to defend itself. We [United States] would.”

Harris also claims to have been on more than a dozen calls with President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She shared that the calls are focused on what Israel must do to protect innocent people.

Harris wrapped up her stance by saying, “We all want this to end as soon as possible. And how it ends matter. Which includes that Israel must be secure and there must be an equal measure of security for the Palestinians that are entitled to dignity and self defemination.

“Since the first day I have been very focused in addition to all that we have discussed on the day after.”

Check out the full clip from their conversation below:

VP Kamala Harris Addresses Criticism Of How Biden Administration Is Handling Israel-Hamas Conflict was originally published on globalgrind.com