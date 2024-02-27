Trump Co-Defendant Trevian Kutti Calls Black Women Who Don’t Like R. Kelly Anymore ‘A Detriment To Our Culture’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A Black woman who is accused of trying to conjure up fake votes for Donald Trump and threatening an election worker who is also a Black woman is claiming Black women who no longer like convicted rapist and sex trafficker R. Kelly are a “detriment” to Black culture.

Trevian Kutti — who was previously known as a Chicago-based publicist to R. Kelly and Kanye West before being indicted in a federal racketeering case stemming from the 2020 election — expressed those ironic comments during a recent interview with conservative talk show host Tommy Sotomayor.

A clip of a brief exchange between the two was posted to social media and shows Sotomayer saying that it was “human nature” for R. Kelly to want to “be with someone younger than you, not an older woman.”

After Kutti doesn’t disagree, Sotomayer asked her what she thought about how “Blacks turned on [R. Kelly] overnight, at the behest of whites.”

Kutti did, however, disagree with that sentiment.

“It wasn’t just Blacks that turned on him overnight. You could never destroy or take down R. Kelly until you made Black women hate R. Kelly,” Kutti insisted before continuing later: “Black women are such a detriment to our culture and they don’t realize it.”

The clip ended with Kutti proclaiming: “R. Kelly would be fine today if it was not for Black women.”

R. Kelly, of course, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2021 after being found guilty in New York of racketeering and sex trafficking following allegations of sexual violence towards women and young girls for more than three decades.

What is Trevian Kutti accused of?

Kutti, as we know, is charged with violating the Georgia RICO Act by way of an alleged conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. Kutti was recorded on video trying to coerce Ruby Freeman, an elderly Black woman employed as an election worker in Georgia in 2020, into confessing to election fraud that never existed.

Freeman was falsely accused of election fraud by Trump, prompting hundreds of threats and harassing messages against the then-62-year-old.

Claiming she had Freeman’s best interest at heart, Kutti offered to help the embattled election worker if she would confess to non-existent fraud. Two days before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Kutti offered to relocate Freeman for her security.

“We didn’t want to frighten you, but we had to find you within this time frame,” Kutti said to Freeman in a video that’s since been entered into evidence in the RICO case. “You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.”

Kutti further warned Freeman that there were only 48 hours to confess and receive the “assistance” being offered.

The incident shows how deep and insidious the big lie has been, featuring a web of creepy actions and actors turning people’s lives upside down to appease a loser.

What has Trevian Kutti been doing since getting indicted?

Kutti made an appearance in court earlier this month during a hearing to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — the same person whose office is prosecuting Kutti — from the RICO case over an alleged conflict of interest.

Back in December, Kutti’s lawyers dumped her as a client.

Earlier that same month, Kutti was flirting with incarceration when she was accused of threatening Freeman on Instagram Live. Doing so would have been a violation of the terms of her bond.

Throughout it all, Kutti has remained a staunch supporter of Trump, who is currently mounting another presidential campaign.

“TRUMP has 4 indictments in 4 different jurisdictions. 91 criminal counts. 2 impeachments,” Kutti wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in a since-deleted post from days after her arrest in August. “Yet, 90 million Americans will vote for him in 2024. What does that say about Democrats, Republicans and our justice system in this country? FUHK ALL YOU WRAT BASTRRDS. #Trump2024“

