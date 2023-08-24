Trump Indictment Mugshots Go Viral As ‘The Big Lie’ Suspects Surrender In Fulton County, Georgia

The fourth criminal indictment in as many months for former President Donald Trump may not end up being the most consequential, but so far it’s easily been the most transparent as a parade of alleged election-interfering MAGA conservatives make their way to Georgia to surrender, get arrested, booked and pose for mugshots.
Thus far, with Trump’s previous three indictments, mugshots for the 2020 election denier have been elusive. That’s all expected to change on Thursday when the man charged by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office with racketeering, conspiracy and organized (RICO) crimes surrounding his alleged efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia is scheduled to walk into an Atlanta jail and turn himself in.
A total of 19 people — Trump and more than a dozen of his sycophants, including people with ready name recognition like former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — have been charged in the sweeping indictment in Georgia with serious felonies for allegedly playing various roles in bolstering the former president’s lies that he won the 2020 election.
In particular, Trump and his co-defendants tried — and failed — to criminalize two Black women election workers in Georgia they pressured to help overturn the election, the indictment charges. Ruby Freeman testified before the Jan. 6 Committee last year about the harassment she and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss, received due to Trump falsely and repeatedly claiming they were involved in the election fraud that has repeatedly been proven to have never, ever existed in the first place.
Trump faces a total of 13 charges, including violating Georgia’s racketeering act, the solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and giving false statements and writings and filing false documents. He has already agreed to pay a $200,000 bond following his formal arrest.
Two Black people are among the otherwise all-white group of alleged Trump stooges — former R. Kelly and Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti, and Black Voices for Trump executive director Harrison Floyd. Both of the sunken-place MAGA minions are accused of aiding Trump and his attorneys in the harassment of Freeman.
Trump and his 18 co-defendants were given a deadline by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to voluntarily turn themselves in by Friday. As of Wednesday night, nine people had turned themselves in and posed for their mugshots, which have been going viral since they were shared with media outlets.
Scroll down to find their mugshots and brief explanations about the crimes they are charged with for allegedly trying to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
1. Kenneth ChesebroSource:Getty
Also named in Trump’s federal indictment, Kenneth Chesebro is implicated in the fake electors plan that aimed to “find” more votes in Georgia in an effort to overturn the state’s election results. Chesebro was released on a $50,000 bond.
2. John EastmanSource:Getty
John Eastman, one of Trump’s former lawyers who is also described as a co-conspirator, was also involved in the fake electors scheme.
“Eastman is accused of sending an email to co-defendant Robert David Cheeley, ‘unindicted co-conspirator Individual 8, whose identity is known to the grand jury, and (Georgia state Sen. Brandon Beach) that stated that the Trump presidential elector nominees in Georgia needed to meet on Dec. 14, 2020, sign six sets of certificates of vote, and mail them ‘to the President of the Senate and to other officials.’ This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”’
Eastman was released on a $100,000 bond.
3. Jenna EllisSource:Getty
Jenna Ellis, another former Trump lawyer, is implicated alongside Giuliani and “drafted memos supporting the notion that Pence had the authority to block Biden’s win,” Politico reported. Ellis was released on a $100,000 bond.
4. Rudy GiulianiSource:Getty
Rudy Giuliani, former personal lawyer for Trump, is charged with “making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phony paperwork and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint an alternate slate of pro-Trump electors,” the Associated Press reported.
Giuliani was released on a $150,000 bond.
5. Scott HallSource:Getty
Scott Hall, a bail bondsman in Georgia, is charged with “conspiring to unlawfully access voter data and ballot counting machines at the Coffee County election office on Jan. 7, 2021,” CNN reported. Hall was released on a $10,000 bond.
6. Cathy LathamSource:Getty
Former Coffee County GOP Chair Cathy Latham is facing “11 charges, including impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit election fraud,” Cox Media Group reported. Latham was released on a $75,000 bond.
7. Sidney PowellSource:Getty
Sidney Powell, former Trump lawyer, is facing seven charges, “including one count of violating Georgia’s RICO Act and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud. Powell served as Trump’s attorney and she frequently claimed that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him, despite a lack of evidence,” Cox Media Group reported.
Powell was released on a $100,000 bond.
8. David ShaferSource:Getty
Former Georgia State Sen. David Shafer was charged with “eight state crimes including violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, forgery and impersonating a public officer. According to prosecutors, Shafer played a key role in organizing the Trump campaign’s slate of fake electors in the state,” Cox Media Group reported.
Shafer was released on a $75,000 bond.
9. Ray SmithSource:Getty
Georgia lawyer Ray Smith is “facing charges of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, making false statements and writings and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Smith was released on a $75,000 bond.
