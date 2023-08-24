Trump Indictment Mugshots Go Viral As ‘The Big Lie’ Suspects Surrender In Fulton County, Georgia

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The fourth criminal indictment in as many months for former President Donald Trump may not end up being the most consequential, but so far it’s easily been the most transparent as a parade of alleged election-interfering MAGA conservatives make their way to Georgia to surrender, get arrested, booked and pose for mugshots.

Thus far, with Trump’s previous three indictments, mugshots for the 2020 election denier have been elusive. That’s all expected to change on Thursday when the man charged by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office with racketeering, conspiracy and organized (RICO) crimes surrounding his alleged efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia is scheduled to walk into an Atlanta jail and turn himself in.

A total of 19 people — Trump and more than a dozen of his sycophants, including people with ready name recognition like former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — have been charged in the sweeping indictment in Georgia with serious felonies for allegedly playing various roles in bolstering the former president’s lies that he won the 2020 election.

In particular, Trump and his co-defendants tried — and failed — to criminalize two Black women election workers in Georgia they pressured to help overturn the election, the indictment charges. Ruby Freeman testified before the Jan. 6 Committee last year about the harassment she and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss, received due to Trump falsely and repeatedly claiming they were involved in the election fraud that has repeatedly been proven to have never, ever existed in the first place.

Trump faces a total of 13 charges, including violating Georgia’s racketeering act, the solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and giving false statements and writings and filing false documents. He has already agreed to pay a $200,000 bond following his formal arrest.

Two Black people are among the otherwise all-white group of alleged Trump stooges — former R. Kelly and Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti, and Black Voices for Trump executive director Harrison Floyd. Both of the sunken-place MAGA minions are accused of aiding Trump and his attorneys in the harassment of Freeman.

Trump and his 18 co-defendants were given a deadline by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to voluntarily turn themselves in by Friday. As of Wednesday night, nine people had turned themselves in and posed for their mugshots, which have been going viral since they were shared with media outlets.

Scroll down to find their mugshots and brief explanations about the crimes they are charged with for allegedly trying to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.