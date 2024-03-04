Racist Right-Wing Podcasters Mock Death Of Aaron Bushnell Saying He ‘Did Become Black’ After Burning Himself Alive

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

On Feb. 25, U.S. Air Force veteran Aaron Bushnell shocked the world when he walked up to the Israeli embassy in Washington in full uniform, stated his intention to “engage in an extreme act of protest” against Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, doused himself in flammable liquid and set himself on fire after shouting, “Free Palestine” several times. The 25-year-old, who captured his self-immolation on a livestream, died after collapsing onto the cement.

Following his tragic death, Bushnell has been largely celebrated across the world, on and offline, as a martyr who sacrificed himself in the fight against genocide. He’s being celebrated by civilians and active servicemen alike, and many are still trying to wrap their heads around what led him to do what he did and whether it was preventable.

Then there’s the world of conservative podcasts, which is where you’ll find the most mediocre white men in the world mocking Bushnell because right-wingers don’t understand how humor works, but they do understand their bread and butter lies in their abject inability to pass on an opportunity to be terrible human beings.

In fact, Blake Neff, a co-host on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk‘s podcast Thought Crime (which I imagine is called that because every brain fart these impotent white nationalists spew is an assault on our intelligence) managed to be both insensitive to Bushnell and those who mourn him and racist AF in a single sentence.

“I will note Aaron Bushnell did become Black, but they don’t seem to be recognizing that transition,” Neff said.

Now, I would be wrong if I were to point out that the MAGA melanin-nots of porcelain complexion that ages like milk and burns on an 80-degree day are always the ones describing Black skin as burnt, but whatever.

It’s reminiscent of when fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked the horrific killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers with a racist joke about George Floyd. It’s almost as if there’s something about oppression and injustice that inspires the most feeble white conservatives to start working on their Def KKKomedy Jam routines.

But Kirk’s group of barely-closeted white supremacists weren’t the only ones who don’t know how to read a room (that doesn’t have decorative nooses hanging on the walls). Here’s American-Israeli YouTuber Ethan Klein pretending to commend Bushnell for being “really good at burning alive.”

All I’m saying is when you find yourself poking fun at the horrendous death of an active serviceman who killed himself in protest of genocide, you might be on the wrong side of the conflict.

But support the troops, right?

