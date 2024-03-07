Minority Business Agency Accused Of Reverse Racism, Ordered To Serve White Businesses Too

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of White Fragility Ruins Everything, a government agency that was created some 50 years ago to aid the development of minority-owned businesses has been ordered by a federal judge in Texas to stop being reverse-racist against white business owners by doing what the agency was created to do, which is lend its aid where it’s needed most.

From USA Today:

Siding with white business owners who sued the Minority Business Development Agency for discrimination, Judge Mark T. Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas said the agency’s mission to help disadvantaged businesses owned by Black, Hispanic and other racial and ethnic groups gain access to capital and contracts violates the rights of all Americans to receive equal protection under the constitution. “If courts mean what they say when they ascribe supreme importance to constitutional rights, the federal government may not flagrantly violate such rights with impunity. The MBDA has done so for years. Time’s up,” Pittman, who was named to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, wrote in a 93-page decision. Pittman directed the Nixon-era agency to overhaul its programs in a potential blow to other government efforts that cater to historically disadvantaged racial and ethnic groups.

It would be nice if these conservative cowards had the courage to be honest about what they’re doing here: preserving white supremacy and calling it equality. Truthfully, for all things to be equal between racial groups in America, they would need to have always been equal.

Instead, for the overwhelming majority of America’s existence, only white people had full access to the so-called “American dream.” Republican legislators would have you believe it’s all some great coincidence that the only racial group that, for generation upon generations, was allowed to work, start business and build generational wealth unfettered by things like slavery, Jim Crow and other legally sanctioned forms of racial discrimination is also the same racial group that dominates every major industry in the country. They want you to believe America’s white supremacist history has nothing to do with the fact that Black and Hispanic-owned businesses are statistically less prevalent, less rich in resources, and ultimately less successful than white-owned businesses, which “made up the greatest share of classifiable firms (85%) and their revenue (93%) in 2021,” according to the Pew Research Center.

They won’t allow white-owned businesses to employ DEI initiatives, and they won’t allow minority-owned businesses to get any help that isn’t “equally” extended to white-owned businesses whether they need it or not.

Last September, the Fearless Fund, a venture capital firm founded by and largely run by two Black women, Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons, was barred from offering a grant program exclusively to entrepreneurial Black and brown women after the firm was sued by a salty white anti-affirmative action organization that took umbrage with people of color doing positive things for their own communities.

Just last month, Caucasian conservatives lost their white-and-fragile minds after North Las Vegas’ Black mayor announced the city would be hosting its first Black-owned business fair during Black History Month.

This isn’t about anti-white discrimination, and it certainly isn’t about equality; it’s about the racial resentment of white conservatives whose fragility flairs up as a response to any and all attempts at correcting the effects of America’s long and deep history of systematically discriminating against everyone except white people.

In fact, Justice Department lawyers who represented the MBDA pointed a lot of these truths out in their argument and even indicated that white business owners can access the agency’s services too so long as they are “socially or economically disadvantaged,” but to no avail.

More from USA Today: