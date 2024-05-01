Subscribe
Wellness

10 Self-Care Tips To Add To Your Everyday Life

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
10 Self-Care Tips To Add To Your Mental Health Plan

Source: Xavier Lorenzo / Getty

May showers bring flowers in the form of Mental Health Awareness Month, founded to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action. The movement is powered by a growing coalition of over 1700 nonprofits, brands and agencies in over 30 countries. Read 10 self-care tips to stay sane through the madness inside.

Mental Health and action look different for everyone.

Mental Health Action Day encourages and empowers everyone to take action for themselves, their loved ones, or their community based on what works best for them.

This movement is powered by a growing coalition of more than 1750 nonprofits, brands, government agencies, and influential leaders from more than 32 countries that spread the message that, just like our physical health, we can take action to improve our mental health.

As reported by NewsOne:

Mental health encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act, shaping our relationships, work, and overall quality of life. These challenges can manifest in various forms, such as anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is important to recognize that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background.

In the Black Community, mental health treatment continues to be an issue of growing concern. Stigma and healthcare bias are some factors that often prevent people in the community from seeking treatment. According to a study conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health in 2020, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental health illness. Fifty-two percent of Whites with a mental health condition received treatment in 2020, compared to 37.1% of Blacks and 35% of Hispanics.

A few actionable ways to resolve mental health issues could be prioritizing rest, eating healthy and regular meals, and practicing gratitude. One of the most important actions is discerning what works best for you as an individual when creating your personalized mental health plan.

If you have concerns about your or someone else’s mental health, please contact a medical professional or call 988 for a free, confidential conversation. Be sure to visit the Mental Health Action Day website for more tools and information.

Here are a few self-care tips to stay sane today:

  • Get in touch with nature.
  • Limit social media intake.
  • Be kind to yourself and give yourself grace.
  • Write out your thoughts.
  • Create a morning routine for yourself and stick with it.
  • Seek help in the form of therapy.
  • Remember: it’s okay to not be okay.
  • Raise awareness to your friends and family.
  • Check on your strong friend!
  • Share your story or how you’re recharging on Instagram and Twitter with #WorldTeenMentalWellnessDay

SEE ALSO:

10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health To Ward Off Seasonal Affective Disorder

US Surgeon General Declares Loneliness A Public Health Epidemic

Black Activists Who Changed The Mental Health Industry
First 5 California Stronger Starts Campaign Launch
10 photos

10 Self-Care Tips To Add To Your Everyday Life  was originally published on globalgrind.com

RELATED TAGS

Mental Health

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Wellness

10 Self-Care Tips To Add To Your Everyday Life

Kadarius Smith
News

Kadarius Smith Update: Mississippi Teen ‘Run Over’ By Cop Had Gun That Was Never Found, Police Now Claim

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
Politics

Stereotype Much? Donald Trump Plans To Attract Black Voters With Event Featuring Rappers And Athletes

Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative
Civil Rights & Social Justice

DOJ Wants To Change Marijuana To A Schedule 3 Drug, But What About All The Black People Already Locked Up?

Frank Tyson dies after Canton Ohio police kneel on his neck
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ben Crump: Ohio Cop Told Frank Tyson ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ After Dying, Handcuffed Black Man Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBES-PRESSROOM
Entertainment

Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?

Mark Denis Grzybowski, white Michigan man
Crime

White Man Angry Over Yard Work Accused Of Pulling Gun On Black Dad, Toddler Son

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Politics

Donald Trump Claims ‘Anti-White Feeling’ In America Is A Problem That ‘Can’t Be Allowed.’ Here’s Why He’s Wrong

View All
Trending Stories
Northwestern Karen
National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

first black inhabitants china
News

Black History In China: The History Of China’s First Black Inhabitants

Annual Pro Life Gathering, The March For Life, in Washington, DC
News

White Supremacists March Freely In Charleston While Cops Attack, Arrest Pro-Palestinian College Protesters

Welcome To Iowa Sign
Education

Iowa State President: ‘Young White Men’ Need A Safe Space Where They ‘Belong’

Rally Held At Louisiana Capitol Protesting Stay-At-Home Order And Economic Shutdown
Politics

House Bill 800: Why Senators Should Not Sell Louisiana (Or Any Other State) To Big Business

Young scientists conducting research investigations in a medical laboratory, a researcher in the foreground is using a microscope in laboratory for medicine.
News

Xavier University Set To Become 5th HBCU With A Medical School

Former US President Donald Trump Attends Start Of Civil Fraud Trial In New York City
News

Trump Fined Multiple Violations Of Gag Order; Judge Says Jail Is Likely Next

violent white people arrested with tender loving care 38 items
Crime

Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close