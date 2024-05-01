10 Self-Care Tips To Add To Your Everyday Life

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

May showers bring flowers in the form of Mental Health Awareness Month, founded to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action. The movement is powered by a growing coalition of over 1700 nonprofits, brands and agencies in over 30 countries. Read 10 self-care tips to stay sane through the madness inside.

Mental Health and action look different for everyone.

Mental Health Action Day encourages and empowers everyone to take action for themselves, their loved ones, or their community based on what works best for them.

This movement is powered by a growing coalition of more than 1750 nonprofits, brands, government agencies, and influential leaders from more than 32 countries that spread the message that, just like our physical health, we can take action to improve our mental health.

Mental health encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act, shaping our relationships, work, and overall quality of life. These challenges can manifest in various forms, such as anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is important to recognize that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background.

In the Black Community, mental health treatment continues to be an issue of growing concern. Stigma and healthcare bias are some factors that often prevent people in the community from seeking treatment. According to a study conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health in 2020, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental health illness. Fifty-two percent of Whites with a mental health condition received treatment in 2020, compared to 37.1% of Blacks and 35% of Hispanics.

A few actionable ways to resolve mental health issues could be prioritizing rest, eating healthy and regular meals, and practicing gratitude. One of the most important actions is discerning what works best for you as an individual when creating your personalized mental health plan.

If you have concerns about your or someone else’s mental health, please contact a medical professional or call 988 for a free, confidential conversation. Be sure to visit the Mental Health Action Day website for more tools and information.

Here are a few self-care tips to stay sane today:

Get in touch with nature.

Limit social media intake.

Be kind to yourself and give yourself grace.

Write out your thoughts.

Create a morning routine for yourself and stick with it.

Seek help in the form of therapy.

Remember: it’s okay to not be okay.

Raise awareness to your friends and family.

Check on your strong friend!

Share your story or how you’re recharging on Instagram and Twitter with #WorldTeenMentalWellnessDay

